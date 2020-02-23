EternaLEnVy and Sneyking leaves Fighting Pandas

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao and Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu are no longer part of the Fighting Pandas organization.

David “MoonMeander” Tan broke the news, which has since been confirmed by the team’s captain Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling.

Today we found out EternalEnvy and Sneyking has chosen to leave Fighting Pandas. We will look for standins for the Kiev Minor, thank you so much for your support. Me, bryle and Aui will be sticking together February 23, 2020

The FP team was born in the wake of The International 2019. It represented the first TI that EternaLEnVy had missed since 2014. The player was left teamless after a short stint with beastcoast that was mired in controversy for his treatment of Nico “Gunnar “Lopez.

While the team had some growing pains to adjust to, they quickly began one of the better teams in the North American region with their roster of experienced NA Dota veterans. They managed to qualify for the first Major of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit, the MDL Chengdu Major.

Since their debut appearance at the Major, they have not been able to beat back the two top dogs in the region, Evil Geniuses and Chaos Esports Club. Regardless, this was a team with potential, backed up with some of the brightest minds in NA Dota, including a previous TI winner.

With Cloud9 announcing their return to Dota 2 after a two-year break, it seems highly possible that EternaLEnVy might be making his way back to his old stomping grounds with Sneyking in tow.

C9 previously played in the Southeast Asian region for the third round of the DPC 2019-20 qualifiers for logistical reasons. The team even loaned a SEA player for the event but bombed out in the open qualifiers.

The organization has already stated its intention to move back and compete in the North American region.

C9’s most successful period in Dota 2 was with EternaLEnVy at the helm. While it wasn’t quite Team Liquid and Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, EternaLEnVy’s C9 proved to be one of the most consistent rosters in North America, and were often the only team that could put up a fight against Evil Geniuses.

Under C9’s banner, the Canadian carry achieved the highest TI placement of his career in 2014, a respectable 5th-6th.

What Skem wrote is wrong for sure. However he had 0 ill intentions. He’s just a dumb 17 yr old introvert trying to be funny. The difference is that he did it publicly on broadcast. He’s honestly one of the most loyal n good ppl I’ve ever played with. — EternaLEnVy (@EternaLEnVy1991) November 1, 2018

Old friends and allies in Johan “pieliedie” Åström and Rasmus “MISERY” Filipsen are already there, leading the new roster. Along with Rolen “Skemberlu” Ong, a young Fillipino player that EternaLEnVy thought highly of, all the factors are lining up for C9’s golden child EternaLEnVy to make a glorious return.