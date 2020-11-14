Evil Geniuses signs iceiceice to complete Dota 2 roster

North American organization Evil Geniuses completed its Dota 2 roster today with a surprise addition of one of the game’s most experienced offlaners.

Following RAMZES666’s removal from the team’s active roster, EG has gone in the opposite direction for his replacement, signing Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang to the lineup.

Iceiceice’s pro career stretches even further back than the beginning of Dota 2, having played competitively since 2005. The player will bring 15 years of experience and his premier space-creating skills to EG’s new roster, which should be a good fit with former Fnatic teammate Abed and hard carry Arteezy.

The Singaporean offlaner’s most recent stint with Fnatic ended after two years, with him citing a desire to play “for another region.” The veteran played for a long list of some of China’s and Southeast Asia’s best teams, but this will be his first tenure on a North American team.

EG are not scheduled for any upcoming tournaments, so it might take a while for fans to be able to watch the new roster in action.