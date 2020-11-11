SumaiL and former Virtus Pro stack named Just Error, will participate in EPIC League closed qualifiers

After weeks of speculation and rumors swirling around SumaiL’s and the former Virtus Pro roster’s future, the lineup is finally confirmed as Just Error via a post from EPICENTER.

The core of VP’s dominant two-year-run is now reunited after a season apart. RAMZES666 rejoins his former teammates no[o]ne and Solo. Free agent SumaiL joins his third team after his departing a five-year tenure with Evil Geniuses, and one of CIS’ best position fours, Zayac, round out the roster.

🔥 "Just Error" are invited to the closed qualifiers of the EPIC League!



"Just Error" squad for the match against Yellow Submarine:

🇷🇺 Alexey "Solo" Berezin

🇺🇦 Vladimir "No[o]ne" Minenko

🇷🇺 Roman "RAMZES666" Kushnarev

🇵🇰🇺🇲 Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan

🇰🇬 Bakyt "Zayac" Emilzhanov pic.twitter.com/0LL0YwxjVM — EPICENTER (@epicentergg) November 11, 2020

According to Liquipedia, RAMZES and SumaiL will be returning to their old roles as carry and midlaner respectively. RAMZES was recruited to Evil Geniuses as an offlaner, while SumaiL started the season with OG as a position one player.

No[o]ne will be the one moved to the offlane position. It’s a curious choice, considering both RAMZES and SumaiL have more experience as position three. SumaiL played the role briefly during his tenure at EG, while RAMZES was position three for his last team and would previously stand-in for the offlane when playing with VP.

Considering that all three players have had their fair share of carrying their team to victories over the past years, the flexibility and upside of this tri-core are high. There’s no public data on the team as of yet, so the roles might not be set in stone.

The team’s first-ever official series will be against Yellow Submarine. The best-of-five begins 6am CT and the prize is a berth at Division One of the EPIC League, with a $500,000 prize pool and top-tier teams like Team Secret, OG, and Team Liquid awaiting. Defeat will spell a run in Division Two, with a reduced prize pool of just $50,000.

While the stack’s direct invite and specially carved-out bracket in the tournament’s closed qualifier has drawn criticism from prominent figures in the Dota 2 community, there’s no denying that it is an exciting prospect for fans to catch their first glimpse at a potential European superteam.

But star-studded teams aren’t guaranteed to win their qualifiers. Just ask PSG.LGD, for example, who lost two open qualifiers at the onset of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit season. Yellow Submarine’s performances throughout the qualifiers were impressive, and Just Error would be wise to test the waters before their sink or swim test.