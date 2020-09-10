Evil Geniuses’ Abed forms temporary team for BTS Pro Series 3

Evil Geniuses’ Filipino star Abed will be temporarily competing for the Among Us stack in BTS Pro Series 3.

The announcement was first posted by the team’s new offlaner, Kuku. Besides Abed, Among Us consists of four players that were recently let go by the team. Fnatic had just released 23savage and Jabz. Geek Fam disbanded its roster citing uncertainty with the Dota Pro Circuit season, leaving Kuku and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon teamless.

SURPRISE! 🎉 Here's our team Among Us line up that will participate in BTS Pro Series – Season 3 Tournament only! 23Savage/EG.Abed/Kuku/Jabz/Whitemon Posted by Carlo "Kuku" Palad on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Based on their most recent roles, the team will likely lineup in the following positions:

23savage Abed Kuku Jabz Whitemon

Kuku emphasized that the stack will participate in just one tournament. The Southeast Asian division of BTS Pro Series 3 will take place over Sep. 12 to 27, featuring $50,000 in prize money and 10 teams from the region.

Abed most recently stood in for Geek Fam in ESL One Thailand: Asia after star carry Raven left for Fnatic. The superstar mid laner has been unfortunately frozen out of EG’s competitive plans since the COVID-19 pandemic forced most tournaments to be hosted online. EG had enlisted Russian wunderkind gpk for OMEGA League, which also featured the return of their offlaner Ramzes as the team opted to compete on the Europe servers.