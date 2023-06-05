Europe is dominating Dota 2, but Ceb still thinks division 2 is ‘a retirement home’

Europe has been the most dominant Dota 2 region in global competitions for the last year. As the most stacked competitive region compared to the rest across the globe, one could expect its second division to boast great potential, but it has actually turned into “a retirement home,” according to veteran champion Ceb.

The two-time TI winner is currently playing in Western Europe’s second Dota Pro Circuit division himself with Old G alongside Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen.

In a scathing takedown of the EU second division in a YouTube video shared on June 4, the Dota champion claimed: “You have more TI winners than in most division ones out there. You have Nigma Galaxy, Alliance with s4, and our team.”

On top of TI winners, Ceb also highlighted that there were also TI-runner-ups competing in Dota’s European second division, including Resolut1on. Even Team Secret competed in the second division during the just-passed Spring season.

Despite having multiple TI winners in the squad, division two of WEU DPC hasn’t been a walk in the park for most teams. Old G, for example, was relegated from division two, though was under controversial circumstances.

In addition to showcasing the level of talent within the WEU DPC, there also looks to be a lack of new players organizing teams to compete together. Most talented and new players have been more focused on climbing up the leaderboard with the hopes of getting scouted, instead of building teams with like-minded players.

One high-ranking Dota 2 player was signed by Nigma Galaxy after an impressive DreamLeague performance in May, which is another example that may push ranked hopefuls to focus on their personal journeys instead of taking chances with random stacks.

