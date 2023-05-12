High-ranking Dota 2 player gets signed to Nigma Galaxy after impressive DreamLeague performance

Kasra “Mikey” Mesbah inked a deal with Nigma Galaxy on May 12 to compete in the highly competitive division two of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit. The Dota 2 prodigy had his first big break with Shopify Rebellion (SR) thanks to a solid performance with the team as a stand-in during DreamLeague season 19.

Despite a slow start to the tournament on April 9, Mikey quickly turned the tides around with his consistent gameplay, helping SR secure third place and take home $120,000.

Related: Dota 2 prodigy the talk of DreamLeague after huge Aegis snatch

Our roster is now complete!



Please welcome @MikeyDota our Pos 2 player🌟 pic.twitter.com/7MGcL54tZI — Nigma Galaxy (@NigmaGalaxy) May 12, 2023

Prior to DreamLeague season 19, Mikey was slowly making a name for himself in Dota 2’s European ranked ladder after holding the No. 1 spot for a while during December 2022. His rise to the top of the leaderboard caught the attention of many teams, and the player has been asked to stand in for multiple teams since then.

After Mikey’s substitute performance, the Iranian mid-laner received nothing but praise, and his path led him to a signing with one of Dota 2’s most-known organizations.

To complete the roster, Nigma paired Mikey with Yuma Langlet, who will be taking over the position one role. Yuma comes off a global stint with D2 Hustlers after the team competed in both North America and Europe within the last year.

While Nigma filled its Dota 2 roster with two young talents, the announcements also pulled the plug on a potential Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi comeback, something that fans were hoping for the new season.

At the time of writing, Nigma’s roster for the summer DPC tour is as follows:

Yuma Langlet — Position One

Kasra “Mikey” Mesbah — Position Two

Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov — Position Three

Maroun “GH” Merhej — Position Four

Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi — Position Five

About the author