ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023: Dota 2 Scores, schedule, live updates, and more

Gone is Dota 2’s Pro Circuit, and in its place a calendar and scene run once more by third-party operators, beginning with ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.

Top-tier competitive Dota returns to Southeast Asia in a big way this December, with the first ESL Pro Tour event seeing 12 teams compete for one million dollars and bragging rights as the last tier-one event winner of 2023. Who will emerge as the champions of Kuala Lumpur?

Here is the full schedule, format, results, and more for ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.

ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023: All Dota 2 schedules, scores, and standings

ESL One Kuala Lumpur is the first tournament in the 2024 ESL Pro Tour (EPT), with both a cash prize and EPT points on offer for Dota 2 teams (based on placement). These EPT points count toward the official ESL rankings, with teams receiving further invites to other ESL-hosted tournaments based on their point total.

Here are the final standings for ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 including prize pool distribution and the EPT points up for grabs.

Placement EPT Points Prize (USD) Team First 4,800 TBD TBD Second 3,600 TBD TBD Third 3,000 TBD TBD Fourth 2,400 TBD TBD Fifth 1,680 TBD TBD, TBD Seventh 780 TBD TBD, TBD Ninth 420 TBD TBD, TBD 11th 210 TBD TBD, TBD

ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 teams and format

Twelve teams will compete at ESL One Kuala Lumpur, kicking the event off with the group stage. Two groups of six will play out a best-of-two round-robin stage, with the top two teams from each group progressing straight to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The next two teams in each group will begin the playoffs in the lower bracket, while the final two will be eliminated.

From there, the teams move to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre for the finals with a full double-elimination best-of-three bracket deciding who finishes 2023 on top.

Group A Group B Azure Ray 9Pandas BetBoom Team Invictus Gaming Blacklist International LGD Gaming Gaimin Gladiators Team Falcons Team Secret Team Liquid Wawitas Sagazes TSM

ESL One Kuala Lumpur full schedule: Group Stage

A new era of competitive Dota 2 begins here. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Sunday, Dec. 10

10pm CT BetBoom vs. GG Azure Ray vs. Secret Blacklist vs. Wawitas



Monday, Dec. 11

12:30am CT Gaimin vs. Secret Azure Ray vs. Blacklist BetBoom vs. Wawitas’

3:15am CT LGD vs. Falcons 9Pandas vs. Liquid iG vs. TSM

5:45am CT iG vs. LGD Falcons vs. Liquid 9Pandas vs. TSM

10pm CT TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



Tuesday, Dec. 12

12:30am CT TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

3:15am CT TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

5:45am CT TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

10pm CT TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



Wednesday, Dec. 13

3:15am CT TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



ESL One Kuala Lumpur full schedule: Playoffs

Eight teams enter the Malaysian playoffs, only one can emerge victorious. Screenshot via Liquipedia

ESL One Kuala Lumpur’s double-elimination playoffs schedule is to be determined at this time. Check back later for the full matchday schedule as it is released.