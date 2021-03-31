Elephant signs rOtK as head coach heading into second season of DPC

The legendary coach is joining some of his former players for the next season.

While many of the top Dota 2 teams are battling in the playoffs of the ONE Esports Singapore Major, others like Elephant are busy preparing for the Dota Pro Circuit’s second season.

Instead of making any drastic roster moves, Elephant is bringing on rOtK to take over as the team’s head coach moving forward.

The legendary player and coach spent two years as Vici Gaming’s head coach before leaving the team when his contract expired last September. He hasn’t officially coached a team since then but has reportedly been approached with several offers, including at least one outside of China.

With this move, rOtK is reunited with several of his former players, including Eurus and Yang in a bid to balance out the team and help them break into the top echelons.

In the first season of regional play, Elephant fell just short of qualifying for the Major despite their all-star squad, losing to PSG.LGD in the tiebreaker for the fourth seed. The team still earned $25,000, 50 DPC points, and avoided regulation to the lower division, but is still aiming to improve quickly to maximize their chances to make it to The International.

Elephant’s previous head coach, Chen “Xz” Zezhi will remain on the coaching staff as an assistant.

