This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

All three Chinese representatives to the Major has been decided. EHOME is the final team to book their tickets to the City of Angels, following Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up’s qualification yesterday.

This will be the organization’s second Major tournament of the season. EHOME previously attended the MDL Chengdu Major, the first Major of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit, and finished in the bottom half of the field.

EHOME has looked better since the addition of two new recruits to their roster. Liu “Sylar” Jiajun has been a notable homegrown carry in the Chinese professional scene since the early days of the Dota 2 scene, having played for some of the most prestigious organizations in China.

Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang is the practical opposite of Sylar. Hailing from Malaysia, he’s new blood following in the footsteps of trailblazer compatriot Wong “ChuaN” Hock Chuan in joining a Chinese team. NothingToSay is but the latest in a series of Malaysians who have made a name in the professional scene in China, like Yap “xNova” Jian Wei in PSG.LGD and Thiay “JT-” Jun Wen in Invictus Gaming.

EHOME only lost matches to the two top teams during the qualifiers, IG and RNG. The team clashed against Team Aster for the final slot of the qualifier, who also had an extensive roster revamp in the offseason.

Related: Sccc joins Team Aster after parting ways with Newbee

Superstars weren’t enough for Aster though. They were outclassed by EHOME over two games and will proceed to the StarLadder ImbaTV Minor qualifier.

The Chinese qualifiers were initially delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak and will likely cause even more problems over the coming weeks. While the Major qualifiers for the Chinese region are done and dusted, Valve and ESL have not yet released a statement about the potential ramifications of the United States’ travel ban on Chinese citizens and how they could affect the LA Major. In the worst-case scenario, Chinese teams might not even be able to enter the country, which could require a swift search for replacement attendees and affecting the DPC rankings.

The Chinese qualifiers aren’t quite done yet, however. The qualifiers for the Minor will be played over the next two days where one team will qualify for the tournament in Ukraine.