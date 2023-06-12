DreamLeague Season 20 live Dota 2 updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings

Dota Pro Circuit hasn’t been the lone attraction for the game’s fans in 2023. Valve’s pro league is accompanied by events like DreamLeague, which serve as the main qualification method for Riyadh Masters.

DreamLeague tournaments kicked off with Season 19 this year, and Gaimin Gladiators took home the first place prize of $300,000 and a seat at Riyadh Masters. The Season 20 iteration of the event returns with two qualification spots this time.

Despite being an online event, teams participating in the event already relocated their players to Europe, making the tournament the ultimate practice ground ahead of The International 2023.

Sixteen teams are competing in DreamLeague Season 20 for a $1 million prize pool and two Riyadh Masters tickets. Since this isn’t a DPC event, there are no points to be claimed.

DreamLeague Season 20: Live Dota 2 scores and standings

Place Team Prize First $300,000 + Riyadh Masters invite Second $175,000 + Riyadh Masters invite Third $120,000 Fourth $85,000 Fifth $52,500 Sixth $47,500 Seventh $42,500 Eighth $37,500 Ninth $25,000 11th $20,000 13th $15,000 15th $10,000

Group Stage Part One

Group A

Place Team Record (W-L) First Talon Esports 4-2 Second Tundra Esports 4-2 Third Evil Geniuses 3-3 Fourth PSG.LGD 3-3 Fifth Team Secret 3-3 Sixth Team Spirit 3-3 Seventh TSM 3-3 Eighth Team Liquid 1-5

Group B

Place Team Record (W-L) First BetBoom Team 5-1 Second Gaimin Gladiators 4-2 Third 9Pandas 3-3 Fourth beastcoast 3-3 Fifth Team Aster 3-3 Sixth Entity 2-4 Seventh OG 2-4 Eighth Shopify Rebellion 2-4

