DreamLeague Season 20 live Dota 2 updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings

Dota Pro Circuit hasn’t been the lone attraction for the game’s fans in 2023. Valve’s pro league is accompanied by events like DreamLeague, which serve as the main qualification method for Riyadh Masters.
DreamLeague tournaments kicked off with Season 19 this year, and Gaimin Gladiators took home the first place prize of $300,000 and a seat at Riyadh Masters. The Season 20 iteration of the event returns with two qualification spots this time.
Despite being an online event, teams participating in the event already relocated their players to Europe, making the tournament the ultimate practice ground ahead of The International 2023.
Sixteen teams are competing in DreamLeague Season 20 for a $1 million prize pool and two Riyadh Masters tickets. Since this isn’t a DPC event, there are no points to be claimed.
DreamLeague Season 20: Live Dota 2 scores and standings
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|First
|$300,000 + Riyadh Masters invite
|Second
|$175,000 + Riyadh Masters invite
|Third
|$120,000
|Fourth
|$85,000
|Fifth
|$52,500
|Sixth
|$47,500
|Seventh
|$42,500
|Eighth
|$37,500
|Ninth
|$25,000
|11th
|$20,000
|13th
|$15,000
|15th
|$10,000
Group Stage Part One
Group A
|Place
|Team
|Record (W-L)
|First
|Talon Esports
|4-2
|Second
|Tundra Esports
|4-2
|Third
|Evil Geniuses
|3-3
|Fourth
|PSG.LGD
|3-3
|Fifth
|Team Secret
|3-3
|Sixth
|Team Spirit
|3-3
|Seventh
|TSM
|3-3
|Eighth
|Team Liquid
|1-5
Group B
|Place
|Team
|Record (W-L)
|First
|BetBoom Team
|5-1
|Second
|Gaimin Gladiators
|4-2
|Third
|9Pandas
|3-3
|Fourth
|beastcoast
|3-3
|Fifth
|Team Aster
|3-3
|Sixth
|Entity
|2-4
|Seventh
|OG
|2-4
|Eighth
|Shopify Rebellion
|2-4