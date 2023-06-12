DreamLeague Season 20 live Dota 2 updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings

The theater of dreams is back.

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 20 analyst panel.
Dota Pro Circuit hasn’t been the lone attraction for the game’s fans in 2023. Valve’s pro league is accompanied by events like DreamLeague, which serve as the main qualification method for Riyadh Masters.

DreamLeague tournaments kicked off with Season 19 this year, and Gaimin Gladiators took home the first place prize of $300,000 and a seat at Riyadh Masters. The Season 20 iteration of the event returns with two qualification spots this time.

Despite being an online event, teams participating in the event already relocated their players to Europe, making the tournament the ultimate practice ground ahead of The International 2023.

Sixteen teams are competing in DreamLeague Season 20 for a $1 million prize pool and two Riyadh Masters tickets. Since this isn’t a DPC event, there are no points to be claimed.

DreamLeague Season 20: Live Dota 2 scores and standings

PlaceTeamPrize
First$300,000 + Riyadh Masters invite
Second$175,000 + Riyadh Masters invite
Third$120,000
Fourth$85,000
Fifth$52,500
Sixth$47,500
Seventh$42,500
Eighth$37,500
Ninth$25,000
11th$20,000
13th$15,000
15th$10,000

Group Stage Part One

Group A

PlaceTeamRecord (W-L)
FirstTalon Esports4-2
SecondTundra Esports4-2
ThirdEvil Geniuses3-3
FourthPSG.LGD3-3
FifthTeam Secret3-3
SixthTeam Spirit3-3
SeventhTSM3-3
EighthTeam Liquid1-5

Group B

PlaceTeamRecord (W-L)
FirstBetBoom Team5-1
SecondGaimin Gladiators4-2
Third9Pandas3-3
Fourthbeastcoast3-3
FifthTeam Aster3-3
SixthEntity2-4
SeventhOG2-4
EighthShopify Rebellion2-4

