Dota Underlords’ Alliance global items are now tiered

Valve changed a lot in today’s Dota Underlords Mid-Season Gameplay Update. Several heroes changed tiers and some three-star units got buffed, but Alliance items also received a small but important rework.

These items are now part of a new category called Alliances, which are separate from defensive, offensive, and utility items. Instead of belonging to a certain tier, like the Demon’s global Strange Bedfellows being a tier-one item, they’re now randomly assigned a tier from one to three at the start of the match, and each player will have its own randomized set of tiered Alliance items.

“Each player can have Alliance items appear at different tiers,” Valve said. “For example, player A could be offered Strange Bedfellows at tier one where it would provide a +30 percent bonus while player B could be offered Strange Bedfellows at tier 3 where it would provide a +50 percent bonus.”

That means the higher the item tier, the better the bonus.

Valve listed all of the effects by tier in the patch notes:

Unstable Reactor : Explosion damage changed from 20 percent to 10/20/30 percent of Max Health.

: Explosion damage changed from 20 percent to 10/20/30 percent of Max Health. Coordinated Assault : Attack speed buff changed from +25 to +10/20/30.

: Attack speed buff changed from +25 to +10/20/30. Check the Bodies : Gold production chance changed from 20 percent to 10/20/30 percent.

: Gold production chance changed from 20 percent to 10/20/30 percent. Forged in Battle : Max Health bonus changed from +50 to +25/50/75.

: Max Health bonus changed from +50 to +25/50/75. Strange Bedfellows : Bonus damage changed from +30 percent to +30/40/50 percent.

: Bonus damage changed from +30 percent to +30/40/50 percent. Retaliate : Damage per second changed from 80 to 30/45/60.

: Damage per second changed from 80 to 30/45/60. Age of Chivalry : Damage reduction for both physical and magical damage changed from -10 to -7/-10/-12.5 per adjacent Knight.

: Damage reduction for both physical and magical damage changed from -10 to -7/-10/-12.5 per adjacent Knight. Completing the Cycle : Heal percentage changed from 5 percent to 3/5/7 percent of max health and heal range changed from 1 cell to 2 cells.

: Heal percentage changed from 5 percent to 3/5/7 percent of max health and heal range changed from 1 cell to 2 cells. Tooth and Claw : Bleed damage per stack changed from 10 to 7/10/13.

: Bleed damage per stack changed from 10 to 7/10/13. Unstoppable : Invulnerability duration changed from 2 to 1/2/3.

: Invulnerability duration changed from 2 to 1/2/3. Wicked Intent : Heal prevention percentage changed from 25 percent to 10/15/25 percent per Heartless unit.

: Heal prevention percentage changed from 25 percent to 10/15/25 percent per Heartless unit. Dragon’s Hoard : Damage percentage per gold changed from 1 percent to 0.5/1.0/1.5 percent.

: Damage percentage per gold changed from 1 percent to 0.5/1.0/1.5 percent. Final Flash : Remaining health percent trigger changed from 30 percent to 10/20/30 percent.

: Remaining health percent trigger changed from 30 percent to 10/20/30 percent. Hunter’s Focus : Damage bonus per Hunter attacking the target changed from 10 percent to 5/7/10 percent.

: Damage bonus per Hunter attacking the target changed from 10 percent to 5/7/10 percent. Soul Sucking Syphon : Spell lifesteal percentage changed from 25 percent to 25/35/50 percent.

: Spell lifesteal percentage changed from 25 percent to 25/35/50 percent. Indomitable Will : Debuff resistance changed from 50 percent to 25/50/75 percent.

: Debuff resistance changed from 50 percent to 25/50/75 percent. Elusive Targets : Invisibility changed to 100 percent evasion for 2/3/4s.

: Invisibility changed to 100 percent evasion for 2/3/4s. Pocket Sand : Effect duration changed from 2s to 1/2/3s.

: Effect duration changed from 2s to 1/2/3s. Shaman Pluck : Hex chance changed from 17 percent to 7/12/17 percent.

: Hex chance changed from 17 percent to 7/12/17 percent. Font of Creation : Primordials now produce higher rank Eidolons based on the tier of Font of Creation. Eidolon stats affected: Health changed from 300 to 300/400/500. Damage changed from 50-80 to 40-70/50-80/60-90.

: Primordials now produce higher rank Eidolons based on the tier of Font of Creation. Eidolon stats affected:

Several other items have changed tiers and got buffs and nerfs. You can check them out in the patch notes.