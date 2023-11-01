Dota 2’s TI Compendium finally has an end date, but players want the next update

Dota 2’s The International 2023 is in the books, and the Compendium’s days in the game are numbered. Fans have been wondering when exactly the Compendium would rotate out of Dota 2, and Valve finally gave a definite answer in a blog post today.

The 2023 Compendium will end on Nov. 16, 2023, giving fans enough time to complete challenges and claim rewards. Valve’s post also congratulated the TI 2023 champions, Team Spirit, but it lacked information on Dota 2’s long-awaited next update.

Since the TI Compendium was released with no real content, players were beyond disappointed. However, Valve addressed concerns and assured fans there would be more content after TI concluded. Fans were expecting the champions’ blog to tease the next update. That will potentially have to wait until the Compendium is officially out of the game.

While new content will have to wait for a little longer, the blog also addressed concerns about TI 2023’s prize pool. TI 2023 captured Dota fans’ hearts despite the event’s clear flaws and lack of new records, but many still wanted to see the participating teams make more money for their efforts.

To make up for TI’s prize pool downfall, Valve added Special Champion edition sticker capsules to Dota 2 for Team Spirit. When players purchase this sticker capsule, 50 percent of all sales will directly go to the champions. This means that the champions will ultimately earn more than the first-place prize, $1.4 million.

Other teams participating in the event won’t benefit from this bundle, so the Compendium will continue to fail the majority of Dota pros. In 2024, the Dota 2 scene will embark on a new model since the Dota Pro Circuit is gone, allowing more third-party events to find slots on the game’s competitive calendar.