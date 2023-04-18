The DreamLeague Season 19 Dota 2 tournament has been thrilling fans with exciting matches, but there’s been an unexpected star stealing the show. Despite initial skepticism, the live band in the studio has been wowing viewers with their musical talent and versatility.

As the tournament progressed, the band won over the Dota 2 community, delivering various tunes ranging from metal to reggae.

During a panel, Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden, Mira “Ephey” Riad, and Andrew Jenkins decided to test the band by throwing random song requests at them from different genres. First, it was reggae, then the band was challenged to play metal before an ultimate challenge.

After completing the first two requests, the band was asked to perform reggae-metal, a niche sub-genre that most fans might not have heard about before. Without hesitation, the band played, impressing viewers and panelists.

With DreamLeague Season 19 progressing, more fans fell in love with the live band, some even asking whether the band could be brought to the Berlin Major. According to Sheever, the band in question gets a new name on the panel every day, and they were called “Underpaid Pandas” on the day of the Twitch clip.

The trio might not have an official name together, by the looks of it, but they can all be found individually on social media channels: Thomas Cochrane, Jens Wierckx, and Bob Barlag.

Combined with the overall showmanship of players and a fantastic live band, DreamLeague Season 19 proved itself to be a breath of fresh air for DPC enthusiasts.