All talk, no game: Quinn slams NA’s top Dota 2 team after trash talk saga

Gaimin Gladiators dismantled TSM in two swift Dota 2 games during DreamLeague Season 19, just days after David “MoonMeander” Tan launched a fiery challenge against GG and their star player Quinn Callahan.

In a post-game interview, MoonMeander gave a shout-out to Quinn for his efforts and tryhard nature, especially in DreamLeague. However, this wasn’t an ordinary shout-out.

Claiming his best meant nothing, MoonMeander declared war by saying TSM was coming for Quinn and his vegan captain. The issued challenge was followed with a wave of laughter and applause from the Dota 2 community—everyone likes a good rivalry.

This rivalry ended rather quickly, though, since GG made quick work of TSM just in 36 minutes, with the second game only lasting 12 minutes, making it one of the fastest games of the tournament. TSM failed to show any spirit during both matches and coach MoonMeander had to stand in for Whitemon in the first match.

Not only were Quinn and GG able to answer the call in the most intimidating way possible, but MoonMeander was also on-field to feel the wrath of plant-based Dota 2 juggernauts.

With the second game coming to an end in just 12 minutes, Quinn burst into laughter. The win over TSM solidified GG’s lead in the second group stage of DreamLeague Season 19 and puts them one step closer to Riyadh Masters. On the other side, it’s not looking good for TSM as they’re yet to play versus some of the toughest opponents in the Dota 2 group and are already sliding deep into the relegation zone.

DreamLeague play continues today with EG vs. Shopify Rebellion.