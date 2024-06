Dota 2 The International 2024 Closed Qualifiers: Regional schedule, results, and more

The road to Dota 2‘s The International 2024 is well and truly on. Six teams have already secured their spots via direct invite thanks to their form over the calendar year, but there are 10 spots remaining for aspiring squads through the regional closed qualifiers.

Following the invites, the other slots have been distributed between each major region: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, North America, South America, and Southeast Asia. No team will want to miss out on a ticket to TI, the greatest tournament in Dota‘s illustrious circuit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dota 2 TI 2024 closed qualifiers: Schedule, results, and more.

Dota 2 TI 2024 Closed Qualifiers: Full schedule and results

Eastern Europe (June 14 to 18)

Eastern Europe (June 14 to 18)

All match times are in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.

Friday, June 14

2am: VP 0- 2 9Pandas

5am: Yellow Submarine 2 -0 L1GA

-0 L1GA 8am: 1win 2 -1 Night Pulse

-1 Night Pulse 11am: NAVI 2-0 Nemiga

Saturday, June 15

2am: VP vs. One Move Loser is eliminated.

5am: L1GA vs. SIBE Loser is eliminated.

8am: Night Pulse vs. DMS Loser is eliminated.

11am: Nemiga vs. Kalmychata Loser is eliminated.



Sunday, June 16

2am: 9Pandas vs. Yellow Submarine Winner proceeds to upper bracket final.

5am: 1win vs. NAVI Winner proceeds to upper bracket final.

8am: TBD vs. TBD Loser is eliminated.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Loser is eliminated.



Monday, June 17

2am: TBD vs. TBD Loser is eliminated.

5am: TBD vs. TBD Loser is eliminated.

8am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to grand final.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Loser is eliminated.



Tuesday, June 18

4am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to grand final, loser is eliminated.

7am: TBD vs. TBD Grand final. Winner qualifies for TI 2024.



South America (June 14 to 18)

South America (June 14 to 18)

All match times are in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.

Friday, June 14

9am: HEROIC 2 -0 Fantasy Gaming

-0 Fantasy Gaming 12pm: Leviatan 2 -0 NoPing

-0 NoPing 3pm: Midas Club 2 -0 FUSION

-0 FUSION 6pm: Beastcoast 2-0 Infinity

Saturday, June 15

9am: Fastasy vs. Cuyes Loser is eliminated.

12pm: NoPing vs. MAMUTEROS Loser is eliminated.

3pm: FUSION vs. Lava Loser is eliminated.

6pm: Infinity vs. BOOM Loser is eliminated.



Sunday, June 16

9am: HEROIC vs. Leviatan Winner proceeds to upper bracket final.

12pm: Midas Club vs. Beastcoast Winner proceeds to upper bracket final.

3pm: TBD vs. TBD Loser is eliminated.

6pm: TBD vs. TBD Loser is eliminated.



Monday, June 17

11am: TBD vs. TBD Loser is eliminated.

2pm: TBD vs. TBD Loser is eliminated

5pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for TI 2024, loser falls to lower bracket qualifier.



Tuesday, June 18

11am: TBD vs. TBD Winner proceeds to lower bracket qualifier, loser is eliminated.

2pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifiers for TI 2024, loser is eliminated.



Western Europe (June 19 to 23)

Western Europe (June 19 to 23)

Schedule will be added following the conclusion of EEU and SA on June 18.

Southeast Asia (June 19 to 23)

Southeast Asia (June 19 to 23)

Schedule will be added following the conclusion of EEU and SA on June 18.

North America (June 9 to 13)

Nouns found revenge over Shopify with a grand final sweep.

China (June 9 to 13)

Azure Ray fall oh-so-short of a TI spot as Zero, G2 x iG book tickets.

