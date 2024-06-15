All teams qualified for Dota 2’s The International 2024

Dota 2‘s pinnacle tournament, The International, is fast approaching for 2024. Set to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 teams in total will receive spots at the tournament in September.

This year’s edition of Dota‘s biggest celebration included a revamped format and the return of invites and open qualifiers, meaning everyone had an equal shot at qualification. Here’s a full list of invites and qualifiers for Dota 2‘s TI13 tournament in Denmark.

All qualified teams for Dota 2 TI 2024

Miposhka and Spirit will be back to defend their crown. Photo via Valve

Invites

Team Spirit

Xtreme Gaming

Team Falcons

Team Liquid

Gaimin Gladiators

BetBoom Team

Six teams received direct invites to TI 2024—the first time invites to the tournament have been used since TI7 over seven years ago. These teams were invited based on results at events throughout the year, with performances at major events featuring multiple teams from other regions classed higher.

Reigning champions Team Spirit are among the group, but eyes are on Team Falcons who have been by far and away the top squad in 2024 so far. Xtreme Gaming is the only team from the East to make the invite cut, while 2023’s top squads in Gaimin Gladiators and Team Liquid also survived the grueling 2024 circuit. BetBoom rounds out the six invites.

Regional qualifiers

Puppey may miss TI if Secret can’t win through the Western Europe qualifiers. Image via Valve

The remaining slots at TI13 were distributed based on each region’s performance at TI last year. Of particular note are the two slots handed to South America thanks to deep runs by TSM and nouns, while North America will only have one spot up for grabs.

The next group of teams in the official rankings received invites to the qualifier, while all others needed to battle through an open qualifier first. The Chinese and North American qualifiers took place in early June, while Eastern Europe and South America followed up a week later. Western Europe and Southeast Asia round out the group by June 23.

China (two slots): June 9 to 13 Team Zero G2 x iG

North America (one slot): June 9 to 12 Nouns

Eastern Europe (one slot): June 14 to 18 TBD Teams in contention: VP, NAVI, 1win, Yellow Submarine, L1GA TEAM, Night Pulse, Nemiga Gaming, 9Pandas, One Move, Kalmychata, DMS, SIBE Team

South America (two slots): June 14 to 18 TBD TBD Teams in contention: HEROIC, beastcoast, Midas Club, Leviatán, NoPing Esports, FUSION, Infinity, Fantasy Gaming, Cuyes Esports, BOOM Esports, Lava Esports, MAMUTEROS

Western Europe (two slots): June 19 to 23 TBD TBD Teams in contention: Tundra Esports, OG, Entity, Team Secret, MOUZ, PSG Quest, Nigma Galaxy, NAVI Junior, Twisted Minds, JustBetter, Team Bald, Dandelions.

Southeast Asia (two slots): June 19 to 23 TBD TBD Teams in contention: Aurora, Talon Esports, Blacklist International, Neon Esports, Bleed Esports, Execration, Salvation Gaming, MANTA Esports, PRISM Esports, Yangon Galacticos, TNC Predator, IHC Esports.



