Dota 2 pro’s horrifically tasteless remark sparks mass backlash from offended fans

This article contains content that some of our readers may find harmful or upsetting.

Dota 2 pro Andrew “Kom4rt” Ivanchikov and streamer Steve “Xcalibur” Ye recently played a ranked match together, which ended in a lopsided defeat for their team. But the story, unfortunately, didn’t end there.

Amid the loss, Kom4rt began flaming Xcalibur in the in-game chat. During this abuse, Kom4rt disrespectfully invoked the name of beloved community figure Alaan “SexyBamboe” Faraj, who died at the age of 29 in December 2021.

“Take saxybamboe example,” Kom4rt told Xcalibur in the chat. “Go suicide.”

The comments stirred up fans who called out Kom4rt for his actions. Other high-level players, known for their difficult behaviors in public matches, like Turtoi “Arise” Ionut, also chimed into the discussion by saying Kom4rt deserved a permanent ban for crossing the line.

Xcalibur tweeted the screengrab of the chat, sarcastically saying it was “classy” and later revealing that he struggles with “self-doubt,” something he said is common among high-MMR Dota 2 players. He encouraged others to treat people with kindness to avoid leading another person to take the words to heart.

The fact that Kom4rt is on the bottom of the food chain when it comes to Dota 2’s pro scene didn’t ease the situation, particularly because earlier in the week, the Dota 2 community grieved over the tragic death of Mi “Yammers“ Hongwei.

Players who participate in the Dota Pro Circuit, or at least try to, should be held to a higher standard when it comes to their actions and words whenever they play the game. While there will be times when every Dota 2 player gets mad, one must always realize that they’re speaking to another human. Comments of this caliber can’t be overlooked, even if they take place in a public match where no one expects civility.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

