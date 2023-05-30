Dota 2 community grieves over tragic death of popular Chinese caster

Dota 2 fans came together to grieve the loss of beloved Chinese caster Mi “Yammers“ Hongwei, who tragically took his own life after struggling with mental health issues.

Yammers revealed the news himself via a scheduled Weibo post on May 29, which has since circulated on social media, where the caster details his life and struggles with depression—particularly after the passing of his father in March 2019.

Yammers will be forever remembered as one of the most passionate casters in the scene. He worked across numerous premier events and was one of China’s most prolific voices in Dota, including three iterations of The International, the Dota 2 Asia Championships 2018, ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021, WePlay AniMajor, The International 2021, Riyadh Masters 2022, and the PGL Arlington Major 2022.

Dota 2 fans expressed their sorrow on social media, describing it as a “very tough read” and a stark reminder about how important it is for people experiencing similar things to seek help.

One player claiming to be his friend said he was unaware of the struggles Yammers experienced throughout his life. He always seemed to be upbeat, positive, and lively, and although he had a deep passion for Dota, he never realized it was a means for him to escape reality.

Yammers will be deeply missed by the Dota community far and wide.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or know someone who is, seek help from a professional by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the U.S. on 988, National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK in the U.K. on 0800 689 5652, Lifeline in Australia on 13 11 14.

