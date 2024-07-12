Dota 2 players praise Crownfall as ‘one of the greatest events’

After a lengthy wait, Dota 2 players finally got Crownfall Act Three, The Frosts of Icewrack, on June 39 (Valve Time). Although Ringmaster didn’t show up, the Dota fandom is gushing over the barrage of content that made it through.

The fighting mini-game Sleet Fighter is, of course, at the center of the conversation. But it’s not only that. The Crownfall Collector’s Cache set offerings and the overworld’s smooth progression design are also garnering heaps of praise from the Dota 2 community.

The Crownfall Collector’s Cache sets. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sleet Fighter could well be its own game! Image via Valve

“This has to be one of the greatest events,” posted one player on the Dota 2 subreddit on July 11. With almost a thousand upvotes, it seems to have captured the community’s general reception of the update. “The sets are just gorgeous and cheap,” the player said, applauding the 16 new Hero sets that came with the Crownfall Collector’s Cache.

There’s never been a better time for lore-hounds, too. “The comics and dialogues are actually pretty enjoyable,” said one player. “The introduction comic is fucking stunning artwork.”

While the pleasure of reading seemingly eludes some odd Dota 2 enjoyers, everyone appreciates the rewarding nature of the Scrap system that Valve has carried forward with Act Three. “The Scraps system really helps make you feel like you never wasted time even if you get into a bad losing streak.”

Having said all that, there is still some collective longing for PvE content like Siltbreaker and Aghanim’s Labyrinth. “All I hope for in Act Four is Aghanim’s Labyrinth,” a player said. They would “really rather sink 45 minutes into getting wiped at Siltbreaker with friends than Dota.”

It remains to be seen what Valve cooks up for Crownfall Act Four in October. But going by what we have seen in the last couple of months with ongoing acts, they have been striking almost all the right chords with the Dota 2 community.

