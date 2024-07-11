Valve’s surprise Dota 2 fighting game is showing signs of staying power

The next chapter of Dota 2‘s 2024 event, Crownfall, is underway. With it came a new and flashy fighting game, Sleet Fighter, which has been warmly received by the player base, indicating the game might be here to stay.

Sleet Fighter currently only features five heroes for players to choose in either PvE or PvP matches. These are Marci, Vengeful Spirit, Tusk, Bristleback, and Dawnbreaker. Even with this limited set of available characters, the players have already taken to making tier lists and embracing the metagaming as true MOBA enjoyers would. Thus, one July 10 Reddit thread compiled the best PvP heroes in Sleet Fighter, giving Marci the top spot as the best brawler out there.

It attracted a large number of fans to discuss the minigame itself, and given how vehement the arguments are regarding whose hero is the best, it appears that Sleet Fighter hasn’t been taken as just another random game mode. It could be that the very existence of a PvP mode triggers something in the MOBA player’s mind, or it could just be that Valve hit the jackpot by designing such a simple, yet very good game.

Hundreds of players in another July 10 thread have called upon Valve to release Sleet Fighter as a standalone title. “Please make this a new game with more Dota 2 characters,” the thread’s creator wrote. Some are skeptical that Valve would venture into creating a Dota 2 spinoff following the failure of its card game, Artifact. However, where that game launched when card game fatigue had already set in, there can never be enough fighting games to go around.

The market might be a bit competitive with Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and Street Fighter dominating the scene, but let’s face it: If Valve were to hop in, it’d likely do more than well.

League of Legends is also looking to release a fighting game, 2XKO, next year, giving further incentive for Valve to join the fun.

