Dota 2 player Arteezy dyed his hair—and then accidentally dyed it again

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev’s hair transformation continues to turn heads within the Dota 2 community as the star carry player unveiled a silver makeover on his stream following the Berlin Major.

The silver strands have taken on a surprising pinkish hue, however, prompting casters to question Arteezy’s vibrant new look during a post-game interview in the summer tour of Dota Pro Circuit.

“I’m new to this hair management thing,” Arteezy said. “I’ve been a guy who doesn’t care about hair, and honestly I haven’t really cared about my appearance in general.”

Despite his history of disinterest in haircare, Arteezy recently decided to dye his hair silver. Doing so unlocked the doors of a whole new world of things that Arteezy needed to be aware of, though, like not washing his hair with hot water and using the right hair products.

This sudden increase in the number of hair products that Arteezy needed to use was overwhelming for the player, causing him to accidentally use a hair coloring shampoo instead of the shampoo that was meant for dyed hair since the two had similar bottles.

In a moment of panic, Arteezy tried washing off the new pink color, but that didn’t work. Luckily for him, once the new pink settled down on his silver hair, the end result still looked decent.

It’s been a rather hectic eight months for Arteezy’s hair since he previously decided to go bald during The International 2022 for good luck. At TI10, Illya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk shaved his head mid-tournament and went on to win the event, which served as an inspiration for Arteezy at TI11.

