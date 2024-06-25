Dota 2 Patch 7.36c notes – All buffs, nerfs, and changes

Valve has shipped Patch 7.36c, and for the third time in a row, there are plenty of changes coming to Dota as adjustments are made following the introduction of Facets and Innate abilities.

This time, the focus appears to be on nerfs as a few pesky heroes and items have proven to be much stronger than their peers. For those hoping for more Crownfall content, I’ve got some bad news—it’s looking like you’ll need to hold your horses for a little while longer.

Below you’ll find every main item and hero change with Dota 2 Patch 7.36c, now live and in-game.

Dota 2 7.36c overview

Sun rises on Night Stalker’s nighttime dominance

Back to the shadows with you, NS. Image via Valve

Night Stalker’s days nights are numbered. Valve has brought the nerfhammer down hardest on NS with the removal of full ability cooldown refresh after using his ultimate, Dark Ascension. This, plus a now-higher mana cost per second when using Cripping Fear, will undoubtedly see the hero fall from its very high perch on top of the win rate charts.

Dark Ascension will no longer last as long with the level 10 Talent, while Hunter in the Night won’t restore as much health after purchasing the Aghanim’s Shard. It’s a wide set of nerfs covering every avenue NS players could take—the question now is just how far he will fall.

Lifestealer, Axe, Witch Doctor receive yet more nerfs

Just as he became relevant again, Lifestealer’s been hit hard with today’s nerfs. Image via Valve

Three more heroes that have dominated the 7.36b meta will also be cut down to size. Lifestealer, the undisputed number one carry in Dota right now, will gain even less bonus health per kill. He’ll no longer be granted bonus health from killing wards and cogs, while the slowing effect of Open Wounds has been heavily reduced in the early game.

Despite getting hit in Patch 7.36b, Axe is getting nerfed again: One Man Army’s armor bonus will remain for just three seconds now (down from five), and Culling Blade’s bonuses from both the level 10 and 20 Talents have dropped even further. Witch Doctor, also in a similar boat, will now receive less self-heal from Voodoo Restoration when using his Voodoo Festeration facet.

No sign of Crownfall Act 3—yet

Be patient, folks. Image via Valve

The arrival of the 7.36c gameplay update has not brought with it the next act of Crownfall, but fear not folks, it’s coming soon. The release of Act Two came 35 days after Crownfall went live; we’ve just hit 34 days since then, but at the same time, Steam’s Summer Sale kicks off this Thursday.

It’s possible Valve is holding out on Act Three’s launch to send it live alongside its summer sale. This is speculation of course, but even if it doesn’t arrive on Thursday, the next act of the “expansion” won’t be much further off. Be patient, Dota fans—you’re good at that!

Below you’ll find the full patch notes for Dota 2 patch 7.36c.

All Dota 2 Patch 7.36c patch notes

Plenty of hero and item adjustments with Patch 7.36c. Image via Valve

Item changes

Arcane Blink

Cooldown increased from seven to nine seconds.

Arcane Blink health restored increased from 200 to 250.

Arcane Boots

Mana regen decreased from 0.75 to 0.5.

Bloodthorn

Soul Rend no longer deals damage if the silence is dispelled.

Phylactery

Recipe cost increased from 200 to 400. Total cost increased from 2,400 to 2,600.

Khanda

Total cost increased from 5,000 to 5,200 (due to Phylactery cost increase).

Meteor Hammer

Mana regen amplification bonus decreased from 75 percent to 50 percent.

Active mana cost decreased from 100 to 75.

Radiance

Burn Radius decreased from 700 to 650.

Revenant’s Brooch

Active mana cost is now affected by mana cost reduction.

Silver Edge

Shadow Walk Break duration increased from five to six seconds.

Urn of Shadows, Spirit Vessel

Charges are no longer added when the item is duplicated (such as via Meepo’s Pack Rat or Arc Warden’s Tempest Double).

Hero changes

Abaddon

Borrowed Time Aghanim’’s Scepter Range decreased from 1,200 to 900. Aghamin’s Scepter Damage Threshold increased from 525 to 550.

Talent Level 10 Curse of Avernus extra Movement Slow increased from 10 percent to 15 percent. Level 20 Borrowed Time Immolation DPS increased from 95 to 100.



Ancient Apparition

Facet: Exposure Now scales with the current level of Ice Blast. Now applies its effects in a 0/150/300/450 radius.



Axe

Facet: One Man Army Linger Duration decreased from five seconds to three seconds.

Talent Level 10 Culling Blade Speed Bonus extra Duration decreased from four seconds to three seconds. Level 20 Culling Blade Bonus Damage decreased from 125 to 100.



Bounty Hunter

Track Duration decreased from 30 seconds to 25 seconds. Damage Amplification decreased from 8/14/20 percent to 6/12/18 percent.



Brewmaster

Facet: Roll Out the Barrel Cinder Brew Barrel Impact Damage decreased from 50/75/100/125 to 40/60/80/100.

Primal Split Aghanim’s Shard extra bonus duration decreased from 12 seconds to eight seconds.



Centaur Warrunner

Base Health Regen decreased from four to three.

Rawhide Max health gain decreased from 35 to 30.



Chaos Knight

Strength gain decreased from 3.2 to 3.1.

Talent Level 15 Strength bonus decreased from 12 to 10.



Clockwerk

Facet: Hookup Hookshot now also applies the barrier to Clockwerk himself, not just his allies.

Power Cogs Cooldown increased from 15 seconds to 21/19/17/15 seconds. Mana Burn decreased from 50/80/110/140 to 35/70/105/140.

Talent Level 10 Power Cogs Cooldown Reduction decreased from three seconds to two seconds.



Dark Seer

Facet: Heart of Battle Movement speed bonus from nearby heroes decreased from eight percent to seven percent.

Wall of Replica Replica Damage decreased from 70/85/100 percent to 70/80/90 percent.

Normal Punch Max Stun Duration decreased from 1.5 seconds to 1.25 seconds.



Dark Willow

Facet: Thorny Thicket Bramble Maze additional brambles duration decreased from six seconds to four seconds.

Bramble Maze Duration decreased from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.

Bedlam No longer castable on allies.



Dragon Knight

Facet: Fire Dragon Cleave Damage increased from 25/35/45/55 percent to 30/40/50/60 percent.



Drow Ranger

Multishot Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1300.

Talent Level 10: Gust Cooldown Reduction increased from three seconds to 3.5 seconds. Level 20: Gust Self Movement Speed increased from 40 percent to 50 percent.



Ember Spirit

Sleight of Fist Bonus Hero Damage decreased from 45/85/125/165 to 40/80/120/160.



Enigma

Base Movement Speed decreased from 290 to 280.

Demonic Summoning Eidolons’ bonus health as a percentage of Enigma’s health decreased from four percent to three percent. Eidolons’ damage decreased from 16-24/24-32/34-42/43-51 to 14-20/24-30/34-40/44-50.



Faceless Void

Facet: Time Zone Time Zone Cast Range increased from 500 to 625. Time Zone Attack Speed Manipulation increased from 50/100/150 to 70/110/150. Time Zone Radius increased from 800 to 900.



Hoodwink

Acorn Shot Bonus Attack Range decreased from 125/200/275/350 to 75/150/225/300.



Invoker

Mastermind Now also triggers if units under Invoker’s control land the deny.



Legion Commander

Facet: Spoils of War Duel Assist Bonus Damage increased from 4/8/12 to 5/10/15.



Leshrac

Lightning Storm Cast Range decreased from 650 to 600.



Lich

Facet: Frostbound Chain Frost Frostbound Duration decreased from 2.5/3.5/4.5 seconds to two/three/four seconds.

Facet: Growing Cold Illusions killed are now treated as creep kills.



Lifestealer

Facet: Corpse Eater Max Health Bonus per kill decreased from two to one. No longer increases max health when killing other unit types (wards, cogs, etc.). Now receives an extra 5 max health from killing heroes.

Open Wounds Max Slow decreased from 50 percent to 35/40/45/50 percent.



Lone Druid

Facet: Unbearable True Form Bonus Attack Speed increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.



Mars

Facet: Victory Feast Arena of Blood Health Restored increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.



Medusa

Facet: Mana Pact Mana Shield Attack Speed Bonus per second increased from three percent to 3.5 percent. Mana Shield Max Attack Speed increased from 30 percent to 35 percent.



Naga Siren

Facet: Deluge Deluge Cooldown decreased from 10 seconds to 10/9/8/7 seconds.



