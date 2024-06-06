Dota 2 Patch 7.36b notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes

The big updates to Dota 2 continue to roll in with Valve pushing Patch 7.36b in the late evening of June 5. On the docket for this update is a wide range of adjustments to Facets, with plenty of nerfs and buffs included for both items and heroes.

Much like 7.36a last fortnight, Valve remains committed to balancing Dota, and given how big Patch 7.36 was, we knew it would take a couple of patches before things began looking balanced. We’ll see what sort of a mark 7.36b leaves on the meta in the coming days.

Here’s everything included in Dota 2 Patch 7.36b.

Dota 2 Patch 7.36b overview

Valve sweeps Hero Facets with massive adjustments

Hero Facets make up the bulk of today’s update. Image via Valve

Now the wider 7.36 update has had time to settle, Valve has noted the overall strength and weakness of each hero’s Facets and has begun its case-by-case adjustment. 71 Facets have had their numbers tweaked, with some even getting massive reworks altogether.

It’s no surprise the Dotabuff S-tier Facets have been nerfed, while heroes stuck in the mid-30-percent win rate range have got significant buffs. One such hero is Batrider, who statistically had two of the worst Facets, according to 7.36a charts. Here’s hoping today’s buff for the Arsonist Facet gives Bat mains a chance.

Axe chopped down after absurd win rate spikes

Axe’s 60-percent win rate days are done. Image via Valve

Patch 7.36a helped bring many heroes who had sprinted ahead back in line, but one pesky offlaner remained a monster on the map—Axe. Almost every player opted into his One Man Army facet, which boosts Strength based on his armor as long as he is alone on the map.

This proved way too strong, so Valve has begin reducing the Strength bonus when an ally approaches as opposed to a lingering effect. It’s also now possible to use items or abilities to Break this, canceling the bonus Strength. Other nerfs include less permanent armor per kill and a rescaled bonus armor amount after using Berserker’s Call.

Forced Movement, Knockback now clearly defined

The devs have also clearly defined the difference between “Forced Movement” and “Knockback” effects in the game. Forced Movement covers most abilities that affect a target’s position on the map, while Knockback specifically mentions a push or pull effect that has a fixed distance. Valve has included a full list of the abilities now classed as Knockback effects in their full Patch 7.36b notes here.

Below you’ll find every main item and hero change with Dota 2 Patch 7.36b, now live and in-game.

All Dota 2 Patch 7.36b patch notes

Item and hero changes lead the way, while a fair few bugs have also been squashed. Image via Valve

Item changes

Arcane Ring

Replenish Mana restored decreased from 75 to 65.

Lance of Pursuit

Hound damage increased from 15 to 20.

Whisper of the Dread

Tunnel Vision Spell amp decreased from 10 percent to eight percent.

Light Collector

Day HP Regen bonus decreased from 12 to 10.

Orb of Destruction

Slow duration increased from four to five seconds.

Paladin Sword

Greater Healing healing amp decreased from 14 percent to 12 percent.

Defiant Shell

Armor bonus decreased from seven to six.

Ascetic’s Cap

Health bonus decreased from 250 to 225.

Health Regen bonus decreased from 20 to 18.

Havoc Hammer

Strength bonus decreased from 16 to 14.

Rattlecage

Armor bonus decreased from 12 to 10.

Stormcrafter

Bottled Lightning strike interval increased from three to 3.5 seconds.

Bottled Lightning strike interval no longer decreases with cooldown reduction.

Martyr’s Plate

Health regen bonus increased from five to seven.

Hero changes

Ancient Apparition

Facet: Exposure Now scales with the current level of Ice Blast. Now applies its effects in a 0/150/300/450 radius.



Anti-Mage

Facet: Magebane’s Mirror Reflected spells now have a 20 percent bonus spell amp.



Arc Warden

Facet: Order Magnetic Field attack speed bonus rescaled from 50/60/70/80 to 30/60/90/120. Magnetic Field duration increased from 3.5/4.5/5.5/6.5 seconds to 4/5/6/7 seconds.

Facet: Disorder Magnetic Field duration increased from 5/6/7/8 seconds to 4/5/6/7 seconds.

Talents Level 10 Talent Flux cast range increased from 175 to 200, Level 15 Talent Flux duration increased from 1.5 seconds to two seconds.



Axe

Facet: One Man Army Bonuses now start fading immediately after approaching an ally over the five-second linger duration. Radius increased from 600 to 700. Bonus Strength can now be broken with Break effects.

Coat of Blood Armor per kill decreased from 0.4/0.6/0.8/1.0 to 0.2/0.3/0.4/0.5. Culling Blade armor multiplier bonus increased from double to triple damage.

Berserker’s Call Bonus Armor decreased from 14/16/18/20 to 12/13/14/15.

Talents Level 15 Talent Counter Helix damage decreased from 30 to 20. Level 20 Talent Culling Blade damage decreased from 150 to 125.



Batrider

Facet: Arsonist Sticky Napalm building damage increased from 25 percent to 35 percent.

Sticky Napalm Mana cost decreased from 25 to 22.



Beastmaster

Facet: Beast Mode Inner Beast active bonus attack speed increased from 8/16/24/32/40 to 10/20/30/40/50.

Call of the Wild Boar Boar Attack Damage increased from 20/35/50/65 to 25/40/55/70.



Bloodseeker

Sanguivore Max HP as heal increased from one percent per level to 1.5 percent per level.

Bloodrage Max Health Damage per second decreased from 1.5 percent to 1.4 percent.

Blood Rite Damage increased from 110/180/250/320 to 115/190/265/340.



Bristleback

Viscious Nasal Goo duration increased from five to six seconds.

Broodmother

Facet: Necrotic Webs Spin Web enemy regen reduction increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 15/20/25/30 percent.

Spider’s Milk Heal interval decreased from one second to 0.5 seconds (the total amount remains the same).

Spin Web Cast range increased from 1,000 to 1,200.



Centaur Warrunner

Facet: Horsepower Strength to movement speed decreased from 40 percent to 35 percent.

Rawhide Max health gain decreased from 40 to 35.

Double Edge Aghanim’s Shard Bonus Strength decreased from 15 percent to 12 percent.

Talents Level 15 Talent Strength decreased from 15 to 12. Level 15 Talent Double Edge Strength Damage decreased from 35 percent to 30 percent.



Chaos Knight

Phantasm Phantasm Damage Taken increased from 325 percent to 350 percent.

Talents Level 10 Talent Chaos Strike lifesteal decreased from 35 percent to 30 percent.



Chen

Divine Favor Regen per sec increased from 1/2/3/4 to 1.5/3/4.5/6.

Hand of God Initial Heal increased from 150/250/350 to 200/300/400.



Clockwerk

Facet: Hookup Hookshot now grants allies hit a physical barrier equal to Hookshot damage for four seconds.



Dark Willow

Facet: Throwing Shade Shadow Realm max damage increased from 25 percent to 30 percent.

Facet: Thorny Thicket Bramble Maze additional brambles duration decreased from 7.5 seconds to six seconds.



Death Prophet

Facet: Spirit Collector Now scales with Exorcism. Exorcism Hero Spirit damage rescaled from 75-80/88-93/101-106 to 84-90/92-98/101-106.

Witchcraft Movement Speed per level increased from 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent.



Doom

Lvl ? Pain Damage bonus now always applies when Doom is level 30. Bonus damage increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.



Dragon Knight

Facet: Corrosive Dragon Elder Dragon Form Corrosive Breath effect bonus decreased from 30/40/50/60 percent to 20/30/40/50 percent.

Facet: Frost Dragon Elder Dragon Form Frost Breath effect bonus decreased from 30/40/50/60 percent to 20/30/40/50 percent.

Dragon Blood Health Regen decreased from four to two.

Dragon Tail Damage decreased from 70/100/130/160 to 60/90/120/150.



Drow Ranger

Multishot is now no longer canceled after casting the Aghanim’s Shard ability.

Marksmanship Chance increased from 20/30/40 percent to 30/35/40 percent.



Earth Spirit

Facet: Stepping Stone Rolling Boulder no longer creates a Stone Remnant in front of Earth Spirit. Instead, it refreshes Stone Remnant, if it is on cooldown.



Earthshaker

Facet: Slugger Enchant Totem Kill Knockback max health as damage increased from five percent to seven percent.



Enchantress

Base mana regen increased by 0.5.

Faceless Void

Facet: Time Zone Time Zone now pierces debuff immunity. Time Zone turn speed manipulation increased from 30/40/50 percent to 40/50/60 percent.

Distortion Field Attack Projectile Slow increased from 25/30/35/40 percent to 35/40/45/50 percent. Radius increased from 500 to 600.



Huskar

Berserker’s Blood HP for max bonus increased from 10 percent to 12 percent.

Talents Level 20 Talent Berserker’s Blood regen increased from 25 percent to 30 percent.



Invoker

Base damage increased by two.

Mastermind Deny experience increased from 15 percent to 25 percent.



Io

Facet: Medigun Overcharge armor increased from 3/6/9/12 to 4/7/10/13. Overcharge magic resistance increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 12/18/24/30 percent.



Jakiro

Facet: Liquid Frost Liquid Frost cooldown decreased from 16/12/8/4 seconds to 13/10/7/4 seconds.



Juggernaut

Strength gain decreased from 2.2 to two.

Blade Fury mana cost increased from 100 to 105/110/115/120.

Legion Commander

Facet: Stonehall Plate Overwhelming Odds damage to Barrier decreased from 50 percent to 40 percent.

Overwhelming Odds Aghanim’s Shard radius bonus in Duel decreased from 200 to 150.

Duel Aghanim’s Scepter no longer reduces Duel cooldown.

Talents Level 15 Talent Overwhelming Odds Damage per Hero decreased from 40 to 35.



Leshrac

Defilement AoE per Intelligence point decreased from 0.5 to 0.4.



Lifestealer

Facet: Unfettered Unfettered duration increased from 3/4/5/6 to 4/5/6/7.

Talents Level 25 Talent Rage/Unfettered duration decreased from 1.5 to 1.0 Level 25 Talent Feast lifesteal and damage decreased from 1.2 percent to one percent.



Lina

Fiery Soul Move speed bonus increased from 0.5/1/1.5/2/2.5 percent to 1/1.5/2/2.5/3 percent.



Lone Druid

Facet: Unbearable True Form now grants Spirit Bear +10 percent attack speed, instead of 0.1 second BAT reduction. Spirit Bear’s Demolish is now increased from 10/20/30/40 percent to 15/30/45/60 percent.

Talents Level 10 Talent Spirit Bear movement speed increased from 25 to 30. Level 20 Talent 50-second True Form cooldown reduction replaced with 150 Savage Roar radius. Level 25 Talent 150 Savage Roar radius replaced with 50-second True Form cooldown reduction.



Lycan

Facet: Spirit Wolves Summon Wolves bonus damage per wolf is now a base damage increase. Summon Wolves bonus damage per wolf decreased from 8/14/20/26 to 6/12/18/24.

Talents Level 10 Talent Summon Wolves damage per wolf decreased from eight to six.



Magnus

Base Intelligence increased from 19 to 20.

Solid Core Now reduces knockback effects instead of forced movement.

Skewer Damage increased from 70/140/210/280 to 75/150/225/300.

Talents Level 15 Talent all stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from 10 to 12.



Marci

Facet: Sidekick Sidekick lifesteal increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 12/18/24/30 percent.

Facet: Bodyguard Bodyguard lifesteal increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 12/18/24/30 percent. Bodyguard bonus armor increased from 4/6/8/10 to 4/7/10/13.

Dispose Impact damage increased from 70/140/210/280 to 75/150/225/300.

Rebound Impact damage increased from 70/150/230/310 to 80/160/240/320.



Mars

Dauntless HP regen per extra enemy increased from 25 percent to 30 percent.



Medusa

Facet: Mana Pact Mana Shield mana drain per second decreased from four percent to three percent.



Meepo

Facet: More Meepo Divided We Stand clones now get 85 percent of main Meepo’s stats.

Poof Damage decreased from 60/90/120/150 to 50/80/110/140.



Mirana

Facet: Solar Flare Attack speed and damage increase rate increased from 8/12/16 to 10/15/20.



Monkey King

Facet: Simian Stride Health threshold decreased from 100 percent to 90 percent.

Boundless Strike Aghanim’s Shard now applies the bonus damage and slow to all enemies affected by Boundless Strike, even if Monkey King did not leap.

Talents Level 10 Talent Primal Spring max damage increased from 75 to 100 Level 20 Talent Boundless Strike critical damage increased from 55 percent to 60 percent.



Morphling

Facet: Flow Maximum cooldown reduction increased from 50 percent to 60 percent.

Talents Level 20 Talent Adaptive Strike stun duration bonus increased from 0.8 seconds to one second. Level 20 Talent Waveform attack damage increased from +50 percent to +75 percent.



Muerta

Facet: Ofrenda When respawning, Muerta gains the effect of Pierce the Veil for 3/3.5/4 seconds if it has been leveled. Respawning with Ofrenda now refills her Bottle.



Naga Siren

Facet: Deluge Mana Cost decreased from 70/80/90/100 to 45/50/55/60. Damage increased from 80/130/180/230 to 80/140/200/260. Status Resistance Reduction increased from 11/14/17/20 percent to 20 percent.



Nature’s Prophet

Facet: Ironwood Treant Spirit of the Forest multiplier increased from three to 2/3/4/5. Nature’s Call treant health increased from 750/950/1,150/1,350 to 800/1,050/1,300/1,550.

Teleportation Barrier increased from 50/100/150/200 to 100/150/200/250.

Nature’s Call Cooldown rescaled from 37/35/33/31 seconds to 45/40/35/30 seconds.

Talents Level 20 Talent Sprout damage increased from 160 to 170. Level 15 Talent Treant movement speed increased from 45 to 50.



Necrophos

Sadist Duration rescaled from 7/8/9/10 seconds to eight seconds. Health Regen per kill rescaled from 4/5/6/7 to 3/4.5/6/7.5. Mana Regen per kill increased from 4/5/6/7 to 3/4.5/6/7.5.

Talents Level 10 Talent Sadist stack duration decreased from three seconds to two seconds.



Nyx Assassin

Facet: Scuttle Vendetta Haste duration increased from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.



Ogre Magi

Facet: Fat Chance Multicast Chance per Strength increased from 0.05 percent o 0.06 percent.



Omniknight

Facet: Omnipresent Degen Aura Damage increase interval decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.4 seconds. Damage stacks now decay at the same rate when the enemy is out of Area of Effect.



Oracle

Facet: Clairvoyant Curse Spell amplification per level increased from 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent.



Outworld Destroyer

Facet: Obsidian Decimator Essence Flux Manace Increase Duration increased from seven seconds to 10 seconds.



Pangolier

Facet: Double Jump Shield Crash minimum Damage increased from zero percent to 25 percent.

Rolling Thunder Magic Resistance increased from 50 percent to 60 percent.

Swashbuckle Swashbuckle width increased from 140 to 155.



Phantom Assassin

Facet: Methodical Coup de Grace Critical Damage increased from 300/425/550 percent to 325/450/575 percent.

Blur Now also provides 3/6/9/12 percent bonus movement speed while active.



Phantom Lancer

Facet: Divergence Juxtapose Illusion Damage decreased from 24/26/28 percent to 22/24/26 percent.



Phoenix

Facet: Dying Light Effects are no longer applied by illusions. Percentage of missing health as damage decreased from 6 percent to 4.5 percent.

Blinding Sun Duration decreased from five seconds to four seconds.

Fire Spirits Attack Speed Slow decreased from 65/90/115/140 to 50/80/110/140.



Puck

Puckish Spell dodge multiplier increased from three to four.



Pudge

Fact: Flayer’s Hook Meat Hook Projectile Speed and Cast Range increased by 15 percent. Meat Hook Damage increased from 75/110/145/180 to 80/120/160/200.

Meat Shield Mana Cost increased from 35/50/65/80 to 50/60/70/80

Talents Level 15 Talent: Meat Hook Damage bonus increased from 140 to 150. Level 25 Talent: Dismember Damage/Heal Multiplier decreased from 1.8 to 1.5.



Queen of Pain

Facet: Masochist Outgoing Spell Damage Reflected decreased from 22 percent to 20 percent.



Riki

Facet: Exterminator Tricks of the Trade Agility Multiplier increased from 3 to 4.

Tricks of the Trade Agility Bonus increased from 30/50/70/90 to 40/60/80/100



Rubick

Facet: Frugal Filch Speel Steal Stolen Manacost Reduction increased from 30/45/60 percent to 40/50/60 percent.

Might and Magus Magic Resistance per level increased from 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent.



Sand King

Facet: Dust Devil Sand Storm Radium decreased from 425/500/575/650 to 300/350/400/450. Sand Storm No longer centers on Sand King after Burrowstrike.

Facet: Sandshroud Sand Strom Radius increased from 550/625/700/775 to 575/650/725/800.

Caustic Finale Max Health Damage rescaled from eight/10/12/14 percent to six/nine/12/15 percent.

Sand Storm Aghanim’s Scepter damage and stun duration are now 70 percent of Burrowstrike’s current damage and stun.

Talent Level 10 Talent: Burrowstrike Stun decreased from 0.4 seconds to 0.3 seconds. Level 10 Talent: Sand Storm Damage Per Second decreased from 15 to 10.



Shadow Fiend

Facet: Lasting Presence Presence of the Dark Lord Hero Reduction Duration increased from 60 seconds to 70 seconds.

Facet: Shadowmire Shadowraze Movement speed slow decreased from 10 percent to eight percent. Aghanim’s Scepter spine interval increased from 0.2 seconds to 0.4 seconds. Aghanim’s Scepter spines per interval increased from two to three. Aghanim’s Scepter spines no longer appear if Sand King is outside the Sand Storm



Shadow Shaman

Base Strength decreased from 23 to 20.

Facet: Cluster Cluck Hex no longer provides bonus movement speed.

Hex No longer provides damage amplification.

Shackles Aghanim’s Shard Serpent Wards now linger for 1.5 seconds after the Shackles end instead of always lasting 6 seconds.

Fowl Play No longer provides bonus movement speed.

Talent Level 10 Talent: 10 bonus Hex Damage Amplification replaced with 1.75 extra Mana Regen.



Slardar

Agility gain decreased from 2.4 to 2.1

Guardian Sprint Bonus Move Speed decreased from 25/30/35/40 percent to 10/20/30/40 percent.

Talents Level 15 Talent: Bash of the Deep Damage bonus decreased from 50 to 40. Level 15 Talent: Health bonus decreased from 325 to 275.



Slark

Facet: Dark Reef Renegade Barracuda Linger Search Radius decreased from 1200 to 1000.

Barracuda Health Gained per second increased from 10/60/90/120 to 10/70/100/130.

Shadow Dance Cooldown decreased from 60/50/40 seconds to 50/40/30 seconds.



Snapfire

Facet: Ricochet II Ricochet attacks now proc attack modifiers on secondary targets.

Buckshot Glancing shot damage increased from 50 percent to 60 percent.



Sniper

Facet: Scattershot Shrapnel Damage delay decreased from 1.2 seconds to 0.8 seconds.

Keen Scope Attack Range Bonus increased from 100/200/300/400 to 160/240/320/400

Talents Level 25 Talent: Shrapnel Charge Restore Time Reduction increased from 25 seconds to 30 seconds.



Spectre

Facet: Forsaken Desolate Damage when non-hero units are nearby increased from 50 percent to 60 percent.

Talent Level 10 Talent: 100 reduced Desolate Ally Radius replaced with 4 bonus Health Regeneration.



Spirit Breaker

Facet: Bull Rush Charge of Darkness Max Linger Duration decreased from three seconds to 2.5 seconds.

Facet: Imbalance Nether Strike now amplifies knockback instead of forced movement.



Storm Spirit

Base Mana Regen decreased from 0.2 to 0.

Static Remnant Damage decreased from 120/180/240/300 to 100/160/220/280.



Sven

Vanquisher Bonus Damage to stunned targets increased from 15 percent to 17 percent.

Talents Level 10 Talent: Attack Speed bonus increased from 15 to 20. Level 10 Talent: Warcry Duration bonus increased from four seconds to five seconds.



Techies

Base Attack Range increased by 50.

Minefield Sign Cast Point decreased from two seconds to 1.5 seconds.



Templar Assassin

Refraction Bonus Damage decreased from 25/45/65/85 to 20/40/60/80

Psionic Trap Aghanim’s Shard Minimum Silence Duration decreased from 1.5 seconds to 1 second. Aghanim’s Shard Max Silence Duration decreased from 3.5 seconds to three seconds. Bonus Damage decreased from 275/325/375 to 225/300/375.



Terrorblade

Facet: Soul Fragment Conjure Image Mana Cost decreased from 55/65/75/85 to 0.

Talents Level 25 Talent: Metamorphosis Duration bonus increased from 20 seconds to 30 seconds.



Tidehunter

Facet: Krill Eater Strength gain increased from 4.0 to 4.1.

Talents Level 10 Talent: Gush Slow bonus increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.



Tinker

Facet: Repair Bots March of the Machines Heal per second increased from 8/12/16/20 to 15/20/25/30.

Laser Cooldown decreased from 22/20/18/16 seconds to 19/18/17/16 seconds.

March of the Machines Cooldown decreased from 35 seconds to 35/33/31/29 seconds.

Rearm Cooldown decreased from eight/seven/six seconds to seven/six/five seconds.



Tiny

Base Movement Speed decreased by 10.

Tree Grab Bonus Building Damage decreased from 40/55/70/85 percent to 30/40/50/60 percent.

Talents Level 10 Talent: Strength decreased from 10 to eight. Level 15 Talent: Grow Attack Speed Reduction decreased from 10 percent to eight percent. Level 20 Talent: Tree Grab Base Damage bonus decreased from 70 to 60.



Troll Warlord

Level 20 Talent: Bonus 50 percent Battle Trance Slow Resistance changed to Bonus 1.5 seconds Battle Trance Duration.

Tusk

Facet: Tag Team Tag Team Buff Duration increased from five seconds to six seconds.

Facet: Drinking Buddies Drinking Buddies Buff Duration increased from five seconds to six seconds.

Bitter Chill Attack Speed Slow increased from 10/20/30/40/50 to 20/30/40/50/60.

Ice Shards Aghanim’s Shard Damage per second increased from 60 to 85. Aghanim’s Shard Move Slow increased from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Walrus Punch Cooldown decreased from 20/15/10 seconds to 16/13/10 seconds.



Underlord

Facet: Abyssal Horde Archer Aura Move Speed decreased from five/seven/nine percent to five percent.

Fiend’s Gate Aghanim’s Scepter Cooldown Reduction decreased from 20 seconds to 10 seconds.



Undying

Decay Steal Duration decreased from 40 seconds to 35 seconds.



Ursa

Earthshock Cooldown increased from 14/12/10/8 seconds to 15/13/11/9 seconds.



Venomancer

Facet: Plague Carrier Plague Wards attached to allies now yield 20 percent of the gold bounty. Plague Wards now has three charges.



Viper

Poison Attack Max Stacks increased from five to six.

Nethertoxin Projectile Speed increased from 2,000 to 2,400.



Visage

Facet: Faithful Followers Summon Familiars Familiar gold bounty decreased from 100 to 70. Summon Familiars Familiar attack range increased from 180 to 350.



Void Spirit

Facet: Sanctuary Resonant Pulse Base Damage Barrier decreased from 30/60/90/120 to 25/50/75/100.

Intrinsic Edge Secondary bonuses decreased from 33 percent to 25 percent.

Resonant Pulse Aghanim’s Scepter Base Charge Restore Time increased from 15 to 18 seconds.



Warlock

Fatal Bonds Duration decreased from 19/21/23/25 seconds to 18 seconds.



Winter Wyvern

Arctic Burn Bonus Attack Range decreased from 300/325/350/375 to 275/300/325/350.



Witch Doctor

Facet: Headhunter Paralyzing Cask bonus Damage per bounce decreased from 35 to 30.

Facet: Voodoo Festeration Vodoo Restoration now also heals Witch Doctor for half the value.

Facet: Cleft Death Death Ward Damage increased from 42/66.5/91 to 45/70/95.



Wraith King

Vampiric Spirit Bonus Attack Speed in Wraith form decreased from 75 to 30/45/60/75. Bonus Movement Speed in Wraith form decreased from 25 percent to 10/15/20/25 percent.



Zeus

Facet: Livewire Static Field now scales with Thundergod’s Wrath. Static Field max damage rescaled from seven percent to 4/5/6/7 percent.

Static Field Now scales with Thudergod’s Wrath. Current Health as Damage rescaled from four percent to 2.5/3/3.5/4 percent.

Arc Lightning Cast Range decreased from 850 to 800.

Lightning Bolt No longer deals bonus damage to creeps.

Thundergod’s Wrath Cooldown increased from 120 seconds to 130 seconds.

Lightning Hands No longer applied by illusions.

Talents Level 10 Talent: Health decreased from 250 to 200. Level 15 Talent: Movement Speed bonus after Heavenly Jump decreased from 30 to 25.



Bug fixes

Fixed various hotkey issues.

Fixed Shield Rune buff not having an icon.

Roshan’s attacks no longer instantly kill Shadow Shaman’s Mass Serpent Wards and Massive Serpent Ward. Instead, Roshan’s attacks are treated as Hero attacks.

Fixed Arc Warden’s Tempest Double taking more damage than intended.

Fixed Beastmaster’s Level 20 Talent Max Health Aura to Beastmaster and his units applying to couriers in certain circumstances.

Fixed Broodmother’s Spin Web having less cast range than intended if it touches another web.

Fixed Death Prophet’s Silence having some unintended interactions.

Fixed Dragon Knight’s Frost Dragon Wyrm’s Wrath unintentionally applying its effect to buildings.

Fixed Drow Ranger’s Multishot being canceled by casting Glacier.

Fixed Faceless Void’s Time Zone crediting assists incorrectly.

Fixed Huskar’s Life Break in combination with Parting Shot occasionally causing players to be unable to issue commands.

Fixed Invoker’s Elitist passively granting spell amp without applying the debuff first.

Fixed Invoker’s Mastermind not granting experience.

Fixed Leshrac’s Nihilism not getting affected by Defilement & other AoE increases.

Fixed Lina’s Flame Cloak not refreshing Fiery Soul’s duration if cast while at max Fiery Soul stacks.

Fixed Lina’s Laguna Blade with Level 25 Talent Laguna Blade Damage into barrier not granting barrier from Slow Burn damage.

Fixed Lycan’s Spirit Wolves sometimes being controllable.

Fixed Morphling’s Attribute Shift bar being misaligned.

Fixed Muerta’s Ofrenda being stealable.

Fixed Shadow Demon with Shadow Servant being able to create infinite duration illusions if Reins of Chaos procced upon casting Disruption on a Chaos Knight.

Fixed Techies’ Spleen’s Secret Sauce not dealing the correct amount of damage.

Fixed Undying’s Ceaseless Dirge sometimes causing Undying to be unable to issue commands.

Fixed Venomancer’s Patient Zero dealing more damage than intended.

Fixed Warlock’s Black Grimoire not swapping when players swapped heroes.

Fixed Witch Doctor’s Gris-Gris not swapping when players swapped heroes in game.

