Here are the Dota 2 Patch 7.35c patch notes

Valve delivers Dota 2 patches like ambush predators, releasing new updates when they’re least expected. Patch 7.35c went live today and while it may look underwhelming at first glance, beware of the game-changing updates to items, as well as the Kobold uprising in the jungle.

When players first loaded Dota 2’s 7.35c patch notes, three Kobold buffs greeted them as the whole gang received a base damage increase. Fluff aside, there were quite a few notable changes, with Mage Slayer leading the way for item nerfs. Despite receiving a notable power downgrade, Mage Slayer’s key specialty—its spell damage reduction— was unchanged.

The Kobold camp just got a whole lot scarier. Image via Liquipedia and Valve

Disperser’s Suppress effect was also nerfed while the item also saw a cost increase. On the hero side, Witch Doctor’s Death Ward lost its True Strike. Arc Warden’s Spark Wraith won’t be on the map for as long with its duration more than halved, and Lion received some hefty nerfs to Mana Drain.

While these balance changes are likely to spice up the meta before DreamLeague Season 22, Dota 2 fans are more focused on the major Crownfall update that hinted at the release of Ringmaster, Arcanas, and a visual novel. Those hoping for the new hero will need to wait a little longer.

Here are the full Dota 2 Patch 7.35c patch notes, including neutral creep, item, and hero updates.

Full Dota 2 Patch 7.35c patch notes

Neutral creep changes

Kobold Base damage increased by three.

Kobold Foreman Base damage increased by three.

Kobold Soldier Base damage increased by three.

Hill Troll Priest No longer casts heal when first attacked.

Ogre Bruiser Now won’t cast Ogre Smash! while above 70 percent health.



Items

Helm of Iron Will

Armor bonus decreased from five to four.

Orb of Venom

Cost decreased from 275 to 250.

Talisman of Evasion

Evasion bonus increased from 15 percent to 20 percent

Voodoo Mask

Spell lifesteal bonus against heroes/creeps increased from 10/two percent to 12/2.4 percent

Black King Bar

Avatar Magic Resistance increased from 50 percent to 60 percent.

Bloodstone

Recipe changed. Now requires a Void Stone (700) instead of 700 gold recipe. Total cost unchanged.

Now provides three mana regen

Bloodthorn

Soul Rend extra damage on hit decreased from 60 to 50.

Total cost decreased from 6,825 to 6,625 (due to Orchid Malevolence change).

Dagon

Spell lifesteal bonus increased from +11/12/13/14/15 percent to 15 percent at all levels.

Energy Burst cooldown decreased from 35/30/25/20/15 seconds to 27/24/21/18/15 seconds.

Diffusal Blade

Inhibit now has a mana cost of 25.

Disperser

Recipe cost increased from 400 to 800. Total cost increased from 5,700 to 6,100.

Suppress no longer has an AoE.

Suppress now always affects both the target and the user.

Eternal Shroud

Health bonus decreased from 300 to 250.

Gleipnir

Recipe cost decreased from 450 to 250. Total cost decreased from 5,650 to 5,450.

Heart of Tarrasque

Strength bonus increased from 35 to 40.

Heaven’s Halberd

Total cost decreased from 3,550 to 3,500 (due to Sange change).

Evasion bonus increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Health regen and lifesteal amp bonus increased from 20 percent to 25 percent,

Helm of the Overlord

Recipe cost decreased from 775 to 300. Total cost decreased from 6,200 to 5,725.

Kaya

Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 550. Total cost decreased from 2,050 to 2,000.

Spell lifesteal amplification bonus decreased from 24 percent to 20 percent.

Spell amplification bonus increased from eight percent to 10 percent.

Kaya and Sange

Total cost decreased from 4,100 to 4,000.

Status resistance bonus increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Spell lifesteal amplification bonus decreased from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Health regen and lifesteal amp bonus increased from 22 percent to 25 percent.

Khanda

Empower spell base damage increased from 100 to 150.

Mage Slayer

Recipe cost increased from 200 to 400. Total cost increased from 2,625 to 2,825.

Magic resistance bonus decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent.

Mage Slayer debuff damage per second increased from 20 to 25.

Mage Slayer debuff duration decreased from six to three seconds.

Manta Style

Total cost decreased from 4,600 to 4,550 (due to Yasha change).

Meteor Hammer

Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 400. Total cost decreased from 3,100 to 2,850.

Monkey King Bar

Recipe cost decreased from 800 to 600. Total cost decreased from 4,900 to 4,700.

Nullifier

Nullify projectile speed increased from 1,100 to 1,800.

Orb of Corrosion

Total cost decreased from 900 to 875.

Orchid Malevolence

Recipe cost decreased from 650 to 450. Total cost decreased from 3,475 to 3,275.

Parasma

Now requires a 400 gold recipe. Total cost increased from 5,575 to 5,975.

Intelligence bonus decreased from 45 to 40.

Radiance

Evasion bonus increased from 15 percent to 20 percent.

Revenant’s Brooch

Phantom Province mana cost decreased from 75 to 50.

Phantom Province no longer consumes mana for attacks generated by abilities.

Sange

Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 550. Total cost decreased from 2,050 to 2,000

Status resistance bonus increased from 12 percent to 16 percent.

Sange and Yasha

Total cost decreased from 4,100 to 4,000.

Status resistance bonus increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Health regen and lifesteal amp bonus increased from 22 percent to 25 percent.

Shiva’s Guard

Recipe cost increased from 1,700 to 2,050. Total cost increased from 4,825 to 5,175.

Armor bonus decreased from 16 to 15.

All attributes bonus decreased from six to five.

Health regen bonus decreased from six to five.

Veil of Discord

All attributes bonus decreased from five to four.

Armor bonus decreased from five to four.

Health regen bonus decreased from five to four.

Vladmir’s Offering

Now provides two armor.

Now provides +0.75 mana regen.

Vladmir’s Aura bonus mana regen decreased from 1.75 to one.

Vladmir’s Aura bonus armor decreased from four to two.

Wraith Band

Armor bonus decreased from 2/4 to 1.75/3.5.

Yasha

Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 550. Total cost decreased from 2,050 to 2,000.

Yasha and Kaya

Total cost decreased from 4,100 to 4,000

Spell lifesteal amplification bonus decreased from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Neutral items

Arcane Ring

Intelligence bonus decreased from seven to six.

Fairy’s Trinket

Health bonus decreased from 75 to 50.

Occult Bracelet

All attributes bonus decreased from four to three.

Safety Bubble

Health regen bonus decreased from five to two.

Bubbled Up cooldown increased from five seconds to eight seconds.

Trusty Shovel

Health bonus increased from 75 to 90.

Bullwhip

Health regen bonus decreased from three to 2.75.

Mana regen bonus decreased from 2.5 to two.

Whip cast no longer interrupts movement.

Specialist’s Array

All attributes bonus decreased from seven to six.

Craggy Coat

Armor bonus increased from six to eight.

Giant’s Ring

Strength bonus decreased from 35 to 30.

Movement speed bonus decreased from 50 to 45.

Magic Lamp

Health bonus increased from 300 to 500

Rejuvenate heal increased from 1,000 to 1,250.

Unwavering Condition

Unwavering max health increased from 1,500 to 1,800.

Heroes

Abaddon

Borrowed Time Cooldown increased from 70/60/50 seconds to 80/70/60 seconds.



Arc Warden

Base Strength decreased from 22 to 20.

Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.4.

Spark Wraith Duration decreased from 45 seconds to 16 seconds.



Batrider

Flamebreak Radius decreased from 500 to 450



Chaos Knight

Reality Rift Pull distance increased from 250/300/350/400 to 300/350/400/450.



Chen

Divine Favor Now has a mana cost of 75.

Talents Level 10 talent Penitence damage decreased from 225 to 175.



Death Prophet

Exorcism Active movement bonus decreased from 8/12/16 percent to 4/8/12 percent.



Doom

Scorched Earth Bonus move speed decreased from 8/9/10/11 percent to 7/8/9/10 percent.

Doom Duration decreased from 16 seconds to 12/14/16 seconds.

Talents Level 10 talent Scorched Earth damage decreased from 15 to 12.



Dragon Knight

Elder Dragon Form Frost Breath movement slow decreased from 0/0/40/60 percent to 0/0/30/45 percent. Frost Breath attack slow decreased from 0/0/40/60 to 0/0/30/45. Aghanim’s Scepter Black Dragon magic resistance bonus decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent.



Ember Spirit

Sleight of Fist Mana cost increased from 60 to 65.



Enigma

Malefice Cast range decreased from 600 to 450/500/550/600.



Faceless Void

Base armor decreased by one.

Time Dilation Cooldown progression slow decreased from 60 percent to 30/40/50/60 percent.

Time Lock No longer has a bonus duration against creeps.

Talents Level 15 talent Time Lock damage decreased from 40 to 30. Level 20 talent attack speed during Chronosphere decreased from 95 to 80.



Hoodwink

Acorn Shot Slow duration decreased from 0.45 seconds to 0.35 seconds.



Leshrac

Diabolic Edict Damage per explosion increased from 9/16/23/30 to 10/18/26/34.

Pulse Nova Activation mana cost decreased from 70 to 50/60/70.



Lion

Earth Spike Cooldown increased from 11 seconds to 14/13/12/11 seconds.

Mana Drain Movement slow/bonus decreased from 20/25/30/35 percent to 15/20/25/30 percent. Aghanim’s Shard magic resistance decreased from 80 percent to 60 percent. Aghanim’s Shard bonus break distance decreased from 400 to 200. Aghanim’s Shard now breaks on secondary targets if Lion loses vision of them.



Lone Druid

Summon Spirit Bear Bear movespeed decreased from 340/360/380/400 to 300/330/360/390. Cooldown increased from 120 seconds to 150/140/130/120 seconds. Bear is now properly affected by Monkey King’s Jingu Mastery.



Magnus

Skewer Fixed interactions between Skewer and other forced movement abilities (e.g. Primal Beast Pulverize) causing Skewer to deal damage relative to the distance between the target and the center of the map.

Talents Level 15 talent Skewer cooldown reduction decreased from seven seconds to five seconds. Level 20 talent Skewer range decreased from 375 to 275.



Meepo

Dig Max health restore decreased from 35 percent to 25 percent.

Megameepo Stats gained from other Meepos decreased from 50 percent to 40 percent.



Nature’s Prophet

Base damage decreased by three.

Sprout Sprout damage per second rescaled from 28/40/52/64 to 25/40/55/70. Damage aura no longer lingers for 0.5 seconds after leaving the AoE.

Teleportation Cooldown increased from 60/50/40/30 seconds to 75/60/45/30 seconds.



Omniknight

Repel Now correctly nullifies Pure damage, similarly to other sources of debuff immunity.



Outworld Destroyer

Essence Flux Aghanim’s Scepter max mana as damage barrier decreased from 75 percent to 70 percent.



Phantom Assassin

Agility gain increased from 3.2 to 3.4.

Stifling Dagger Cast range increased from 550/750/950/1,150 to 700/850/1,000/1,150.



Slark

Pounce Cooldown increased from 22/18/14/10 seconds to 24/20/16/12 seconds.



Terrorblade

Base Strength increased from 16 to 18.

Reflection Cooldown decreased from 25/22/19/16 seconds to 23/20/17/14 seconds



Timbersaw

Flamethrower Damage per second decreased from 80 to 70.

Talents Level 15 talent whirling death stat loss decreased from three percent to +2.5 percent



Vengeful Spirit

Magic Missile Cooldown increased from 15/13/11/9 seconds to 16/14/12/10 seconds.

Wave of Terror Damage decreased from 85/100/115/130 to 60/80/100/120.



Viper

Nethertoxin Max DPS decreased from 50/75/100/125 to 35/65/95/125.

Corrosive Skin Max range radius decreased from 1,400 to 1,200.



Witch Doctor