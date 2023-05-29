Dota 2 legend Dendi joins incredible 1,000 Club—but his win rate looks like Pudge

The ‘1,000 Club’ in professional Dota 2 recorded its 35th member on May 28—none other than former NAVI legend Danil “Dendi” Ishutin himself.

The list contains some of the highest-profile Dota pros to ever touch the game, with the likes of Team Secret’s Puppey (1,547 wins), Shopify Rebellion’s Fly (1,515 wins), and Nigma Galaxy’s KuroKy (1,461 wins) topping out the list.

The Ukrainian stalwart and TI 2011 champion finally cracked a thousand wins in the game he’s competed in for well over a decade, but while it’s a remarkable achievement very few can claim to own, he’s actually rock bottom of the list for another reason.

Dendi’s professional win rate sits at just over 51 percent, according to DatDota—leaving him dead last of the 35 Dota titans who have reached the 1,000 win mark. His most recent win came with B8 at the Dota Pro Circuit Division One Tour Three against ALPHA.

Dendi joins the 1,000 Club but only just records a positive win rate. Screenshot via DatDota

While it wouldn’t be with his signature hero Pudge, his eight-kill, two-death performance on Queen of Pain helped guide B8 to a 34-minute victory in the second map of the series.

Unfortunately, while the win saw Dendi join the 1,000 Club, ALPHA would take the series, consigning B8 to a 1-4 record heading into the final week of competition. B8 will take on Team DogChamp (3-2) and Felt (0-3) in an effort to finish in the top six and keep their spot in Division One.

Should they lose, they’ll face relegation into Division Two, but it’s not clear whether they’ll proceed next season in Europe or North America. Despite a rule stating a team cannot compete in a DPC division from outside that division’s geographic location, B8 was granted an emergency exemption to play in the North American league from their home in Europe.

This drew criticism from the community following PGL’s disqualification of Fart Studios from the same competition in April, with no leniency given in their circumstance.

Dendi and B8 take on Team DogChamp on May 30 to keep their Division One DPC dreams alive.

