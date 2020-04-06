Dota 2 fan creates jerseys for favorite teams in Animal Crossing

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Before Animal Crossing: New Horizons was even released, there was already an inordinate amount of hype for custom designs. Players could impose their own sense of fashion innately and it didn’t take long for esports fans to crush it in the most adorable way.

One Dota 2 fan has lovingly recreated some of the best professional teams’ jerseys in Dota 2. The fan even made a hoodie and cap with the game’s logo if you want to proclaim your love for the MOBA rather than any particular club.

The fan mainly focused on teams from Europe, except for one CIS squad: Nigma, Alliance, Team Secret, and OG. They also recreated Team Liquid and Virtus Pro’s jerseys, showing an impressive eye for detail with their iconic mascots adorning the front of the shirt.

The creator also provided the codes for the items, so it’s a simple copy-and-paste job to represent your favorite team. You can even swap them in and out depending on their results at the ongoing ESL One Los Angeles Online 2020.

It isn’t just fans who have been obsessed with the newest edition in the social simulation series, though. OG has been landscaping their gardens, growing flora and fauna in honor of resident flower and captain N0tail.

At OG, some of us cultivated flowers, looks like it's in our DNA 😏#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/MXPOteHcff — OG (@OGesports) April 6, 2020

It’s incredible to see creators sharing their love for Dota 2 in Animal Crossing. In spite of the limitations of the Custom Design Pro Editor app, it’s remarkable just how faithful and detailed the designs can be.