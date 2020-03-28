League of Legends fan designs every LCS team hoodie in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The latest title in the Animal Crossing franchise has been out for just over a week now, and dedicated esports fans around the globe have proved their loyalties to their favorite teams by recreating jerseys and team attire in the game. One League of Legends fan in particular showed off his NA pride today by designing hoodies for all 10 LCS teams, and it’s quite impressive.

The LCS fan shared their creations today, showing off each of the hoodies representing the North American region’s 10 LCS teams. The hoodies feature the teams’ iconic colors and logos, with a touch of flare added by the creator.

Image via u/Eddiehhh

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can take their clothing designs to the next level once they unlock the Custom Design Pro Editor app on their Nook Phone. While the app is still limited to block designs, fans can create dresses, tank tops, and different styles of shirts using countless colors and design tools to customize their attire to their liking.

Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ release on March 20, esports fans have started recreating their favorite designs for their characters’ clothing. Overwatch League fans around the globe have recreated their favorite team jerseys in-game for each of the league’s 20 teams.

Players can share designs with others using QR codes or by looking up designs with codes using the Able Sisters’ Kiosk. A Nintendo Online subscription is required to use the kiosk in the tailor’s shop, however, although players can also still customize their own clothing using the Design Editor apps on their in-game Nook Phone.