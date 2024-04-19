Dota 2 Crownfall: Every new Arcana, treasure, and how to unlock them

Dota 2’s Crownfall update is here, and it’s filled with new Arcana skins, Treasures full of cosmetics, and a mini-game that lays the groundwork for progression in the event.

This Crownfall mini-game is an improved version of Cavern Crawl, where players need to play matches with certain heroes to get specific tokens. These tokens will help you progress and get through roadblocks on the map. Behind these obstacles, you’ll find various rewards and interactions, like fishing, which can help unlock new skins and Arcanas.

All Dota 2 Crownfall Arcanas and how to get them

How to unlock the Skywrath Mage Arcana in Dota 2, The Devotions of Dragonus

As a fan of both Skywrath Mage and Terrorblade, I approve this Arcana. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Skywrath Mage Arcana in Dota 2, you need to buy it from the Crownfall Store, which you can access through the main menu. If you don’t want to pay the full price, you can save up 10 Crownfall Store Coins to get a $7.99 discount.

The Skywrath Mage Arcana costs $34.99, so you can get it for $27 with the discount.

How to unlock the Vengeful Spirit Arcana in Dota 2, The Resurrection of Shen

Vengeful Spirit without all the venge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Vengeful Spirit Arcana in Dota 2, you need to buy it from the Crownfall Store. You can navigate to the Crownfall Store via the event page in the main menu.

The Vengeful Spirit Arcana costs $34.99, but you can buy it for $27 if you collect 10 Crownfall Store Coins in the event.

All Dota 2 Crownfall hero item sets and how to get the treasure

Crownfall Treasure One has some solid picks. Screenshot by Dot Esports Crownfall Treasure Two also features decent cosmetics.. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the release of Crownfall, Valve added two event treasures to Dota 2. Crownfall Treasure One and Two contain various cosmetics featuring:

Crownfall Treasure One Bloodseeker — Blood Raven Jakiro — Tines of the Pyrexae Lina — Imperial Ember Disruptor — Designs of Ancient Druud Nature’s Prophet — Verdant Swarm Legion Commander — Phalanx of the Bronze Eagle Queen of Pain — Raven of Ristul Shadow Shaman — Eyes in the Endless Dark Wraith King — Crown of the Condor Silencer — Whispering Wings Meepo — Mocking Bird Crystal Maiden — Roost of the Winter Raven Courier — Servant of Scree’auk Baby Roshan



Crownfall Treasure Two Puck — Mischief of the Winter Moth Skywrath Mage — Highborn Heretic Tinker — Twitcher Pugna — Keeper of the Nether-Lens Naga Siren — Song of the Sea Lotus Omniknight — Lionheart Keeper of the Light — Flight of the Gryphon Lord Ancient Apparition — Crystalline Crown Hoodwink — Birdfeed Bandit Zeus — Thunderbird Drow Ranger — Ravencloak Ursa — Owly Bear Courier — Servant of Scree’auk Baby Roshan



How to get the Crownfall Treasures One and Two in Dota 2

You can get the Crownfall Treasures One and Two for $2.50 from the Dota 2 Crownfall store. An alternative way to get the Crownfall Treasures One and Two is by progressing through the Crownfall map.

What is the best way to use Crownfall coins in Dota 2?

So many paths to choose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever you play a game during Dota 2’s Crownfall event, you’ll unlock tokens that will help you advance through the map. As you progress further, you’ll receive Crownfall coins, and 10 of these will give you a $8 discount at the Crownfall store.

I love optimizing my spending in Dota 2, so here’s the best way to spend Crownfall coins in Dota 2:

Earn 10 Coins and Buy Midgate Pathfinder Pack : This pack unlocks additional side quests with rewards and grants 10 coins back, essentially making it free after the discount.

: This pack unlocks additional side quests with rewards and grants 10 coins back, essentially making it free after the discount. Focus on unlocking the Arcanas. When you get your 10 coins back from the side quests, you can prioritize unlocking Skywrath Mage and Vengeful Spirit Arcanas after saving up for the discount again.

When you get your 10 coins back from the side quests, you can prioritize unlocking Skywrath Mage and Vengeful Spirit Arcanas after saving up for the discount again. Unlock the Crownfall Royal Bundle. This bundle offers various rewards like MMR double down tokens, and Candy Sacks which can be used in the Candyworks shop.

This bundle offers various rewards like MMR double down tokens, and Candy Sacks which can be used in the Candyworks shop. Any leftover coins can be used on Crownfall Treasures One and Two.

Considering Treasure skins will likely become available in the Steam Community store in the future, I decided to prioritize the Arcanas and event-related bundles.

Can you get free Arcanas in Dota 2’s Crownfall event?

A Diretide classic is back. Screenshot by Dot Esports Get Candies, reap rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Technically, yes, you can get free Arcanas in Dota 2’s Crownfall events. You first need to reach the Candyworks Caravan on the Overworld Map, where you’ll get to unlock skins with Candies and reroll for a chance to find an Arcana.

If you reroll into an Arcana in the Candyworks Caravan, you can unlock it with its respective candies, so you should consider getting Crownfall Royal Bundles if your goal is to maximize Candyworks participation during the event.

Can you stack the Crownfall coin discount in Dota 2?

No, you can’t stack the Crownfall coin discount in Dota 2. You can hold a maximum of 15 Crownfall coins, and you need to use 10 for the discount.

Once the discount is activated, you can’t use it again before using it on an item.

