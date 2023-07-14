Dota 2’s 7.33e update arrived earlier today with nerfs for 11 of the most picked and most successful heroes at the Bali Major, including Broodmother, Doom, Ember Spirit, Enchantress, Medusa, Morphlng, Pugna, Storm Spirit, Techies, Timbersaw, and Undying.

Broodmother was far too dominant, Valve said, after it was picked 55 times and won more than 60 percent of matches. The devs have done so by increasing the cost and cooldown of Insatiable Hunger to make it far less spammable. They also decreased the slow from Silken Bola, although it ends up being the same once it’s maxed.

Doom was also on the chopping block, which isn’t all that surprising given it featured in 47 matches in Bali and won 57.45 percent. But, unlike Broodmother, only one ability changed—Devour—and its cooldown was increased by five seconds.

Medusa has also been running rampant in pubs. This patch finally brings the late carry down a peg or two by lowering her base intelligence and gain, making Split Shot slightly weaker, and making Mystic Snake yield less mana.

A surprising twist saw Techies become the most-picked hero at the major. Its win rate was a less-than-impressive 46 percent, but it was picked 83 times. The next closest was Ember Spirit with ten less picks. Both of them were nerfed pretty hard this patch. Techies had his armor decreased by one, his damage by three, and Sticky Bomb’s cooldown was slightly increased. As for Ember Spirit, the attack interval of Sleight of Fist was increased and the magic barrier caused by Flame Guard was decreased ever so slightly.

It was only a small patch, but Dota 2 insider Wykrhm Reddy said the next one, 7.34, will release sometime before TI’s Regional Qualifiers next month.

Dota 2 7.33e patch notes

Hero Changes

Broodmother

Insatiable Hunger: Mana cost increased from 50/60/70/80 to 80 and cooldown increased from 40/35/30/25s to 45/40/35/30s.

Silken Bola: Slow decreased from 25/35/45/55 percent to 10/25/40/55 percent.

Doom

Devour: Cooldown increased from 60s to 65s.

Ember Spirit

Sleight of Fist: Attack interval increased from 0.2s to 0.25s.

Flame Guard: Magic barrier decreased from 65/145/225/305 to 60/135/210/285.

Enchantress

Impetus: Distance damage decreased from 8/12/16/20 percent to 5/10/15/20 percent.

Enchant: Creep armor bonus rescaled from 2/4/6/8 to 0/3/6/9 and creep attack damage bonus rescaled from 10/30/50/70 to 0/25/50/75.

Medusa

Base intelligence decreased from 27 to 25 and intelligence gain decreased from 3.7 to 3.4.

Split Shot: Outgoing attack damage decreased from 55/65/75/85 percent to 35/50/65/80 percent.

Mystic Snake: Mana gain decreased from 14/16/18/20 percent to 14/15/16/17 percent.

Morphling

Adaptive Strike (Agility): Cooldown increased from 10s to 16/14/12/10s.

Adaptive Strike (Strength): Cooldown increased from 10s to 16/14/12/10s.

Morph: Aghanim’s Scepter target stats steal decreased from 20 percent to 10 percent and additional stats steal from Universal heroes decreased from 20 percent to five percent.

Pugna

Nether Blast: Mana cost increased from 85/105/125/145 to 100/115/130/145.

Life Drain: Mana restoration on full health decreased from 120/210/300 per second to 60/105/150 per second.

Storm Spirit

Electric Vortex: Duration decreased from 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1s to 0.9/1.3/1.7/2.1s.

Techies

Base armor decreased by one and base damage decreased by three.

Sticky Bomb: Cooldown increased from 12/10/8/6s to 13/11/9/7s.

Timbersaw

Base movement speed decreased from 290 to 285.

Timber Chain: Damage decreased from 70/120/170/220 to 60/110/160/210.

Reactive Armor: Bonus health regen decreased from 0.4/0.5/0.6/0.7 to 0.3/0.4/0.5/0.6.

Undying

Base health regen decreased from 0.25 to -0.25 (+1.9 HP Regen at Level One).

Tombstone: Aghanim’s Shard now allows Tombstone to be unit targeted on cast. If cast on an allied hero, they will be automatically bunkered. Aghanim’s Shard no longer grants the Grab Ally ability to neither Undying nor the Tombstone. Allies still can right-click the Tombstone to get inside.

