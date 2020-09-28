Cyber Legacy, mudgolems round out ESL One Germany 2020 roster

Some familiar and new faces are filling out the lineup.

The team lineup for ESL One Germany 2020 has gone through several iterations because of roster changes, but now all 16 competitors have been locked in.

The first change was made following Natus Vincere signing the FlyToMoon roster on a trial basis to compete at ESL One Germany.

We have all of our confirmed teams for #ESLOne Germany 2020 Online! 🤩@cyblegacy will be replacing @virtuspro as one of the invited teams.



The Group Stage will be kicking off on October 5th, so make sure to join us then! https://t.co/WXfIrVzQ9I pic.twitter.com/sIRFM3DLPk — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) September 28, 2020

Na’Vi and FTM were both directly invited to play in the event, meaning the tournament organizer had to open up a previously occupied invite slot for another team. Cyber Legacy was selected to fill that spot and received a direct invite through to the main event.

Virtus.pro was also originally supposed to compete in the event with its main roster, but the organization has instead decided to skip the tournament after making its entire roster inactive following poor results. And instead of inviting yet another team to fill that open spot, ESL just opened another slot for the closed qualifier participants to fight for.

Leading that charge was Adrian “Fata” Trinks and the mudgolems stack, which dominated the competition to claim the first qualifier spot. Winstrike Team’s new roster, EXTREMUM, Tempo Esports, and the Yaroslav “Miposhka” Naidenov-led Yellow Submarine stack also made the cut.

Matches begin on Oct. 5 and will run through Nov. 1, with the winning team set to take home $150,000. Any other substitution or stand-in announcements will be made in the coming days before things actually get underway.