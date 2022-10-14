As red-hot as it gets: Spirit star Collapse has a near-perfect win rate in Dota 2 pubs ahead of The International

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov played a pivotal role in helping Team Spirit complete their dream run at The International 10—a feat that saw them take home the ultimate prize despite being the underdogs.

Collapse’s Magnus plays were out of this world. They produced some of the most iconic moments at the event, not least that infamous double skewer into the fountain against OG.

And he’s in red-hot Dota 2 form in the lead-up to The International 11 too, with an absurd 92.6 percent win rate in his last 27 public matches, on multiple heroes.

The data is publicly available on Dota 2 Pro Tracker. It shows he’s played 12 matches on Primal Beast, five on Magnus, two on Doom, one on Axe, Batrider, Marci, Nightstalker, and Tiny—and he’s won them all. The only games he’s lost in the last eight days happened when he was on Outworld Devourer, a hero he’s only played eight times in the history of his main account, four of which were in the past week.

And even then, his win rate on it is 50 percent, having won two of them.

So, it’s fair to say Collapse is in god-like form, at least in public matches, and it could bode well for Spirit as they look to defend the aegis against another 19 mighty teams.

Image via Valve

Team Spirit isn’t coming into the tournaments as favorites. That title belongs to PSG.LGD, who topped the DPC standings, and perhaps even the new iteration of OG, who placed second.

Still, Spirit was right up there in the mix, placing third, and they won ​PGL Arlington Major 2022—the last major of the season heading into TI—beating PSG.LGD.

So, although they might not be the favorites, they’re certainly a good chance to win the golden Dota 2 tournament, especially if Collapse keeps playing out of his mind.