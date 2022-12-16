Questionable name, questionable plays: BSJ leads Fart Studios to 2023 NA DPC closed qualifier

The North American Dota 2 open qualifiers are in motion for the 2023 DPC season. As the region lost its heroes and legendary organizations, new challengers rose to join the competition. This includes Fart Studios (FS), a team consisting of Brian “BSJ” Canavan, Danny “iAnnihilate” Cote, Andrew Jenkins, Jason Newsham, and SoNiC.

FS have been one of the top-performing teams in the open qualifiers, advancing to the top eight and four of the first two right from the get-go. Despite failing to make it through the first two open qualifiers, FS recently defied all odds and a series of meme-worthy BSJ plays to make it to the 2023 NA DPC closed qualifier.

In a qualifying match against Sand King Gomez, FS drafted a lineup that revolved around BSJ’s Faceless Void. A well-placed Chronosphere could have allowed FS to wipe their enemies at any point, but SKG had a few tricks up their sleeves.

Having an illusion master, Chaos Knight, on their team meant that BSJ had to be more careful with his resources. But he was maybe too cautious in this instance. Despite having a clear jump on Chaos Knight, BSJ thought it could be an illusion and decided to save his Chronosphere.

After missing the chance of taking down the enemy carry, FS moved toward the enemy jungle, where they got another chance to take down Chaos Knight. While BSJ didn’t hesitate to commit his ultimate for the second time, it was dodged by a quick Blink Dagger to the sidelines.

SKG also claimed two kills off this failed skirmish attempt of FS but still lost the series 2-0. A win over SKG meant a closed qualifier spot for FS. They will be waiting for the fourth open qualifiers to conclude before setting on a new journey on Dec. 19.