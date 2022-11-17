Evil Geniuses may have found its way into the SA Dota 2 scene after a staple org ceases operations

The North and South American Dota 2 regions are having the most hectic roster shuffle season of their history. From organizations uprooting their operations to sponsorship troubles, the 2023 DPC preseason kicked off with a bang. And there will also be missing faces like SG Esports.

SG has been a core part of the SA Dota scene since 2017, and the organization even represented the region at The International 2021. But SG wasn’t able to retain its TI-attending roster and the organization’s latest iteration couldn’t make it through the regional qualifiers. Thus, the organization announced yesterday that it is moving on from its most recent Dota 2 lineup.

Estamos anunciando que não vamos mais continuar com as operações da empresa. Desejamos todo o sucesso do mundo a todos os jogadores e colaboradores que participaram dessa trajetória conosco.



Obrigado a você que torceu e nos apoiou, sem você essa história não teria sido escrita! — SG esports (@SGesportsBR) November 16, 2022

In addition to releasing its latest Dota 2 roster, the organization also announced that it is ceasing all operations. SG was considered the “granddad” of SA Dota since it achieved some of the most historic wins for the region, like upsetting Team Secret at the 2017 Kiev Major.

While the SA Dota scene will be missing a legendary name in the 2023 DPC season, another one is seemingly headed down there to take its place. Considering EG is headed to SA to acquire a new roster, the organization will also be in the market for a Division One seat, which SG can offer.

At time of writing, there aren’t any other open slots in the first division of the SA DPC, meaning EG may already be in talks with SG to secure the org’s seat in the region before it announces its new roster for the upcoming season.