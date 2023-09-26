BetBoom risks another penalty after watching Dota 2 stream at DreamLeague S21

You live and learn in Dota 2, but that hasn’t been quite the case for BetBoom Team. Following the events that unfolded at the Bali Major, another player, Danil “Gpk” Skutin, was spotted watching the Russian broadcast of DreamLeague Season 21 during the drafting stage of their match versus Shopify Rebellion on Sept. 24.

Toward the end of the following clip, Gpk is spotted switching tabs between Dota 2 and Twitch, an instance the team were punished for in July.

BetBoom were handed an instant loss for watching a Dota 2 stream during the Bali Major match versus Tundra Esports. Ivan “Pure” Moskalenko was also heavily criticized by the community during that time, and given how it’s only been a few months since that incident, Dota 2 fans were baffled to see them repeat the same mistake again.

BetBoom still lost their series versus Shopify Rebellion, placing third in the tournament. It’s currently unclear whether ESL will issue a penalty to BetBoom, but if that happens to be the case, it’ll have to be in a future event.

Drafting penalties, a default loss at a future stage of the tournament, or even not getting invited to the next ESL event could be in the cards for BetBoom. While watching a broadcast stream during the picking stage may not provide clear advantages, rules are rules, and most Dota 2 tournaments ask players to stay in Dota 2 once their match begins, which also includes the drafting stage.

Tundra’s Neta “33” Shapira also caused his team to receive a drafting penalty after opening Spotify during the Bali Major, so the context hardly matters when it comes to this rule.

