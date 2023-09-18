DreamLeague Season 21: Dota 2 schedule, scores, results, and more

2023’s edition of Dota 2’s The International draws ever closer. We are now one event and just under a month away from TI12, but before then, we’ll get our last look at our Seattle-bound contestants at DreamLeague Season 21.
Organized by ESL, DreamLeague is a long-running Dota series pitting the best teams from around the world together across an expansive week-long tournament. Held online, this version of DreamLeague features 12 teams battling for the lion’s share of a massive $1 million USD prize.
DreamLeague Season 21 tournament format
Like Season 20, DreamLeague Season 21 features two main stages:
- Group Stage (Sept. 18 to 20)
- The 12 teams are split into two groups of six, with a round-robin best-of-two format taking place over the first week.
- The top two teams from each group will progress to the upper bracket of the playoffs.
- The next two teams will start their playoffs run in the lower bracket.
- The final two teams will be eliminated.
- Note: Tiebreakers will be played immediately following the final group stage matchday, should they be required.
- Playoffs (Sept. 21 to 24)
- Teams sorted into the upper and lower sides of the playoffs will take part in a best-of-three double-elimination bracket.
- All matches will be best-of-three aside from the grand final, which is a best-of-five.
- Losing in the lower bracket results in elimination.
DreamLeague Season 21 teams and standings
Season 21 of DreamLeague sees 12 teams split into two groups of six. The teams were invited based on ESL’s Pro Tour rankings, with each region granted a certain number of invite slots. The following teams will participate in DreamLeague Season 21:
- Western Europe (six teams):
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Team Liquid
- Tundra Esports
- Quest Esports
- Entity
- OG
- Eastern Europe (three teams):
- Team Spirit
- 9Pandas
- BetBoom Team
- Southeast Asia (one team):
- Talon Esports
- North America (one team):
- Shopify Rebellion
- South America (one team):
- Evil Geniuses
A cool $1 million USD is up for grabs at DreamLeague Season 21, with the winners claiming almost a third of the prize for themselves. By attending the event, teams at least earn $25,000.
|Place
|Team(s)
|Prize (USD)
|First
|TBD
|$300,000
|Second
|TBD
|$175,000
|Third
|TBD
|$120,000
|Fourth
|TBD
|$85,000
|Fifth
|TBD
|$57,500
|Seventh
|TBD
|$47,500
|Ninth
|TBD
|$30,000
|11th
|TBD
|$25,000
DreamLeague Season 21 schedule and results
Group Stage
Group A: 9Pandas, Entity, Shopify Rebellion, Talon Esports, Team Liquid, Tundra Esports
Group B: BetBoom Team, Evil Geniuses, Gaimin Gladiators, OG, Quest Esports, Team Spirit
Monday, Sept. 18
- 5am CT
- Liquid vs. 9Pandas
- Tundra vs. Talon
- Entity vs. Shopify Rebellion
- 7:30am CT
- Gaimin Gladiators vs. Spirit
- Quest vs. BetBoom
- OG vs. EG
- 10am CT
- Tundra vs. Shopify Rebellion
- Talon vs. 9Pandas
- Entity vs. Liquid
- 12:30pm CT
- OG vs. Gaimin Gladiators
- BetBoom vs. Spirit
- Quest vs. EG
Tuesday, Sept. 19
- 5am CT
- Talon vs. Liquid
- Entity vs. Tundra
- 9Pandas vs. Shopify Rebellion
- 7:30am CT
- BetBoom vs. Gaimin Gladiators
- OG vs. Quest
- Spirit vs. EG
- 10am CT
- Shopify Rebellion vs. Liquid
- 9Pandas vs. Tundra
- Entity vs. Talon
- 12:30pm CT
- Spirit vs. Quest
- OG vs. BetBoom
- EG vs. Gaimin Gladiators
Wednesday, Sept. 20
- 5am CT
- Liquid vs. Tundra
- Shopify Rebellion vs. Talon
- Entity vs. 9Pandas
- 7:30am CT
- EG vs. BetBoom
- Gaimin Gladiators vs. Quest
- OG vs. Team Spirit
- 10am CT
- Tiebreakers if necessary
Playoffs
Thursday, Sept. 21
- 8:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket semifinal. Winner progresses to upper bracket final, loser falls to lower bracket.
- 12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket semifinal. Winner progresses to upper bracket final, loser falls to lower bracket.
Friday, Sept. 22
- 5am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket round one. Winner progresses to lower quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- 8:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket round one. Winner progresses to lower quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- 12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket quarterfinal. Winner progresses to lower bracket semifinal, loser is eliminated.
Saturday, Sept. 23
- 5am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket quarterfinal. Winner progresses to lower bracket semifinal, loser is eliminated.
- 8:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser falls to lower bracket.
- 12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket semifinal. Winner progresses to lower bracket final, loser is eliminated.
Sunday, Sept. 24
- 5am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated.
- 9am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Grand final.
How to watch DreamLeague Season 21
Matches for DreamLeague Season 21 will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube. Other community broadcasters may be permitted to stream the tournament. The event will be streamed in a variety of languages, including English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, and more.