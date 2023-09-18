DreamLeague Season 21: Dota 2 schedule, scores, results, and more

2023’s edition of Dota 2’s The International draws ever closer. We are now one event and just under a month away from TI12, but before then, we’ll get our last look at our Seattle-bound contestants at DreamLeague Season 21.

Organized by ESL, DreamLeague is a long-running Dota series pitting the best teams from around the world together across an expansive week-long tournament. Held online, this version of DreamLeague features 12 teams battling for the lion’s share of a massive $1 million USD prize.

A complete guide to Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 21: Schedule, scores, results, and more

DreamLeague Season 21 tournament format

Like Season 20, DreamLeague Season 21 features two main stages:

Group Stage (Sept. 18 to 20) The 12 teams are split into two groups of six, with a round-robin best-of-two format taking place over the first week. The top two teams from each group will progress to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The next two teams will start their playoffs run in the lower bracket. The final two teams will be eliminated. Note: Tiebreakers will be played immediately following the final group stage matchday, should they be required.

(Sept. 18 to 20) Playoffs (Sept. 21 to 24) Teams sorted into the upper and lower sides of the playoffs will take part in a best-of-three double-elimination bracket. All matches will be best-of-three aside from the grand final, which is a best-of-five. Losing in the lower bracket results in elimination.

DreamLeague Season 21 teams and standings

Season 21 of DreamLeague sees 12 teams split into two groups of six. The teams were invited based on ESL’s Pro Tour rankings, with each region granted a certain number of invite slots. The following teams will participate in DreamLeague Season 21:

Western Europe (six teams): Gaimin Gladiators Team Liquid Tundra Esports Quest Esports Entity OG

Eastern Europe (three teams): Team Spirit 9Pandas BetBoom Team

Southeast Asia (one team): Talon Esports

North America (one team): Shopify Rebellion

South America (one team): Evil Geniuses



A cool $1 million USD is up for grabs at DreamLeague Season 21, with the winners claiming almost a third of the prize for themselves. By attending the event, teams at least earn $25,000.

Place Team(s) Prize (USD) First TBD $300,000 Second TBD $175,000 Third TBD $120,000 Fourth TBD $85,000 Fifth TBD $57,500 Seventh TBD $47,500 Ninth TBD $30,000 11th TBD $25,000

DreamLeague Season 21 schedule and results

Group Stage

The DreamLeague Season 21 group stage. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Group A: 9Pandas, Entity, Shopify Rebellion, Talon Esports, Team Liquid, Tundra Esports

Group B: BetBoom Team, Evil Geniuses, Gaimin Gladiators, OG, Quest Esports, Team Spirit

Monday, Sept. 18

5am CT Liquid vs. 9Pandas Tundra vs. Talon Entity vs. Shopify Rebellion

7:30am CT Gaimin Gladiators vs. Spirit Quest vs. BetBoom OG vs. EG

10am CT Tundra vs. Shopify Rebellion Talon vs. 9Pandas Entity vs. Liquid

12:30pm CT OG vs. Gaimin Gladiators BetBoom vs. Spirit Quest vs. EG



Tuesday, Sept. 19

5am CT Talon vs. Liquid Entity vs. Tundra 9Pandas vs. Shopify Rebellion

7:30am CT BetBoom vs. Gaimin Gladiators OG vs. Quest Spirit vs. EG

10am CT Shopify Rebellion vs. Liquid 9Pandas vs. Tundra Entity vs. Talon

12:30pm CT Spirit vs. Quest OG vs. BetBoom EG vs. Gaimin Gladiators



Wednesday, Sept. 20

5am CT Liquid vs. Tundra Shopify Rebellion vs. Talon Entity vs. 9Pandas

7:30am CT EG vs. BetBoom Gaimin Gladiators vs. Quest OG vs. Team Spirit

10am CT Tiebreakers if necessary



Playoffs

The DreamLeague Season 21 playoff stage. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Thursday, Sept. 21

8:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket semifinal. Winner progresses to upper bracket final, loser falls to lower bracket.

12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket semifinal. Winner progresses to upper bracket final, loser falls to lower bracket.



Friday, Sept. 22

5am CT: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket round one. Winner progresses to lower quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

8:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket round one. Winner progresses to lower quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket quarterfinal. Winner progresses to lower bracket semifinal, loser is eliminated.



Saturday, Sept. 23

5am CT: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket quarterfinal. Winner progresses to lower bracket semifinal, loser is eliminated.

8:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser falls to lower bracket.

12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket semifinal. Winner progresses to lower bracket final, loser is eliminated.



Sunday, Sept. 24

5am CT: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated.

9am CT: TBD vs. TBD Grand final.



How to watch DreamLeague Season 21

Matches for DreamLeague Season 21 will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube. Other community broadcasters may be permitted to stream the tournament. The event will be streamed in a variety of languages, including English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, and more.

Stream English Russian Chinese Spanish Portuguese Primary Twitch / YouTube Twitch Huya Twitch TBD Secondary Twitch / YouTube Twitch Huya Twitch TBD Tertiary Twitch / YouTube Twitch Huya Twitch TBD

