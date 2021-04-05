AS Monaco Gambit officially signs No[o]ne to Dota 2 roster

No[o]ne is no longer looking for a new team to join for the second season of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit. AS Monaco Gambit officially added him to its Dota 2 roster earlier today.

The former Virtus Pro mainstay has played with Gambit since Feb. 11 and was a part of the lineup that competed in the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

Following the conclusion of the event, No[o]ne was one of several players who announced they were looking for a team to play with ahead of the regional leagues returning for a second season. But it appears that he only made that announcement to gauge interest from other teams while he negotiated with Gambit behind the scenes.

He now joins Gambit’s roster on a full-time basis, giving them one of the top mid laners in the region and a chance to run things back after being the last team knocked out of the Major during the Wild Card stage.

During the previous CIS regional league season, Gambit finished third behind VP and Natus Vincere, claiming $27,000 and 200 DPC points.

That would have put them in a tie for 15th place in the entire DPC and just outside of a qualifying spot for The International. But the team did take a penalty for removing Rostislav “fn” Lozovoi from the roster when it initially brought in No[o]ne, dropping their total to 170 DPC points.