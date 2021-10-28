Armel and Jaunuel reportedly joining Fnatic after ChYuan and Deth’s departure

The International 10 wrapped up earlier this month and the post-TI roster shuffles have already begun.

Shortly after the tournament, Fnatic revealed that the team was moving on from ChYuan and Deth for the next Dota Pro Circuit season. And now, Fnatic is planning to fill those empty spots on its Dota 2 roster with Armel and Jaunuel, according to a report by Jaxon.

These reported moves would come after a rather disappointing run for the org at The International 10, the most prestigious event of the year in Dota 2’s competitive cycle. Fnatic started in the lower bracket after a lackluster group stage, but the team survived the best-of-one round against Team Undying. What came next turned out to be the most formidable opponent they could face from the upper bracket and Fnatic were knocked out of the competition by the eventual champions, Team Spirit.

Jaunuel had an impressive season under the banner of OB Esports x Neon, while Armel isn’t a stranger to the team. Armel and Raven were longtime teammates on past iterations of TNC Predator and the two are finally reuniting once again on Fnatic.

Considering SEA is one of the most competitive Dota regions with up-and-coming talents always looking to challenge the throne of the veterans of the scene, this new roster will have a lot to prove in the upcoming DPC season. Though the goal will always be making it to the next International, they’ll need to prove themselves on their home soil before getting a chance to battle against the best teams from other regions.

The next season of the DPC is set to start on Nov. 29, meaning an official announcement from Fnatic may not be that far off in the future. With almost a month to train for the next season, most teams with open slots should also start finalizing their rosters in the coming weeks.