Dota 2 Crownfall Cache Vote
Image via Valve
Category:
Dota 2

Anything but new patch: Valve baits Dota 2 community with yet another non-update blog

Valve is trying to divide our attention with skins, and it's super effective!
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 6, 2024 06:58 pm

Official Valve blogs often signal the arrival of new gameplay patches in Dota 2, but that hasn’t been the case for a while now, and Valve has today continued the baiting spree with its latest blog post about a community vote for skins.

Recommended Videos

While the update may not feature any gameplay changes, it marked the first-ever feature carried over to the full game from Dota Labs: High-visibility hero HP bars. However, fans who saw the patch’s size before reading the blog post got their hopes up again, resulting in fan comments such as “Hurray, one GB patch… For nothing.”

Dota 2's Crownfall Cache voting.
Every vote matters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike previous Dota 2 blog posts this year, this one was straight to the point, but even that couldn’t save it from the wrath of players who have been longing for gameplay change for the last seven months. “It’s a shame there isn’t even a mention of when the next gameplay update might come,” one fan said, but there were still some bright sides to the patch.

The Crownfall Collector’s Cache vote featured 248 sets, a recordbreakingly high number of skins to be present in a single Dota 2 vote. Overall, the level of creativity and quality of the skins in the vote look impressive. After taking a look at all the suggested skins, I’m sure a single Cache won’t be enough to fit all the genius submissions.

At the time of writing, Valve still hasn’t revealed when it will ship a gameplay update for Dota 2The full Crownfall event schedule hints at patches that will go live on May 14, June 11, and July 9, but the Dota 2 developer is famously no stranger to losing track of time or delivering anything but balance changes in a new patch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Team Falcons continue dominant Dota 2 streak with ESL One Birmingham trophy
Team Falcons lift the trophy in front of the ESL One Birmingham crowd
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
Team Falcons continue dominant Dota 2 streak with ESL One Birmingham trophy
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Apr 28, 2024
Read Article ESL One Birmingham 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more
The ESL One Birmingham logo with Brewmaster holding a keg of beer in Dota 2.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
ESL One Birmingham 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Apr 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Repeat your best’: Ari on OG’s strong Dota 2 mentality, steady improvement, and Greggs
British Dota 2 player Ari walks out on stage at ESL One Birmingham, followed by teammate Ceb.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
‘Repeat your best’: Ari on OG’s strong Dota 2 mentality, steady improvement, and Greggs
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Apr 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Team Falcons continue dominant Dota 2 streak with ESL One Birmingham trophy
Team Falcons lift the trophy in front of the ESL One Birmingham crowd
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
Team Falcons continue dominant Dota 2 streak with ESL One Birmingham trophy
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Apr 28, 2024
Read Article ESL One Birmingham 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more
The ESL One Birmingham logo with Brewmaster holding a keg of beer in Dota 2.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
ESL One Birmingham 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Apr 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Repeat your best’: Ari on OG’s strong Dota 2 mentality, steady improvement, and Greggs
British Dota 2 player Ari walks out on stage at ESL One Birmingham, followed by teammate Ceb.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
‘Repeat your best’: Ari on OG’s strong Dota 2 mentality, steady improvement, and Greggs
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Apr 28, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.