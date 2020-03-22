Ana stands-in for TNC Predator at WeSave! Charity Play

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

OG might be out of the WeSave! Charity Play, but it seems like there’s more to come for the storied organization.

Ana, still with OG but currently inactive until the end of the season, has agreed to play with TNC Predator at the non-profit tournament.

We got your night jam-packed with action as the two-time TI champion Ana will stand-in for Gabbi, due to ISP issues, in our match versus Adroit tonight at 8 PM!



Watch here:

🇺🇸 https://t.co/QByEldYQar

🇵🇭 https://t.co/pTjDe4viG2#StrongerTogether#SummonYourStrength#WePlay2Save pic.twitter.com/uDRI3GiPP8 — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) March 22, 2020

TNC’s carry, Gabbi, was unable to compete due to internet issues.

Ana is likely home in Australia but has been matchmaking in the Southeast Asian server. It’s not a perfect situation, but this will likely be the last we will see of the two-time The International winner before he retreats back Down Under.

OG’s roster has already been eliminated from the event yesterday. The team was unable to muster their full squad for the event due to geographical differences and could not stand up to a rampaging Team Liquid.

TNC will match up with Team Adroit in the first round of the event. The WeSave! Charity Play is a non-profit tournament that plans to donate its entire $12,000 prize pool, along with contributions from viewers and other benefactors, to help support the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.