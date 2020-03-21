This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

In response to WePlay! asking all Dota 2 betting sites to refrain from accepting bets on WeSave! Charity Play, Rivalry is committing to donate all proceeds to the Dota 2 event following its conclusion.

The betting site is going to continue taking bets on the event running until March 26, with all generated revenue going directly into the final total that will be donated to help fight the coronavirus.

Rivalry is one of the biggest Dota betting sites, and this partnership should not only put more eyes on WePlay!’s tournament, but will also add to the growing pool of resources that will be donated to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and GlobalGiving.

“As the Dota world unites in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, organizing online events to fill the void on the calendar caused by the pandemic ravaging the world, we’re proud to join the #weplay2save campaign and donate all our proceeds from the tournament to charity,” Rivalry said.

And though the company can’t publish its numbers to the general public due to it containing internal data from the company’s backend, the information will be shared with WePlay! to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

WeSave! Charity Play is a 24-team tournament that splits some of the best Dota rosters in the world into regional brackets to help raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic and provide Dota fans something to watch after the ESL One Los Angeles Major was postponed. WePlay! had an initial $120,000 prize pool up for donation, and that has already surpassed $130,000 two days into the event.

The online tournament will run until March 26, with three matches taking place each day. You can watch the event in in both English and Russian on WePlay’s Twitch channels.