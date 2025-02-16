Dota 2 players think these ‘brutal’ workshop sets should be added to the game ASAP

As Crownfall has officially ended, the influx of extra new skins into the game and players’ inventory has slowed down significantly. However, the Dota 2 workshop is as full as ever, and players think some of these fantastic sets should make their way into the game as soon as possible.

A Feb. 16 Reddit thread outlined several sets sitting in the Dota 2 workshop, ready to be picked up by Valve and officially introduced into the game’s cosmetic ecosystem. The sets in question are the Yule Spirit Drow Ranger, Stormweaver’s Talons Commander Zeus, The Incurable Pestilence Undying, Flight of the Golden Eagle Windranger, Sporeborn Stalker Weaver, and Draconic Soul Lina. All of them look beyond fantastic, especially the one for Undying, which I can safely say is one of the best-looking sets I’ve ever seen in the history of Dota 2 (though the hero does have existing sets that are quite mint).

Image via Sylei Image via Hooorde! Image via GunJunkie Image via CiDDi Image via Sylei Image via Strong

“Holy s**t these are nice. Imagine if we got these instead of that s**t snake chest,” one player wrote, both praising the skins and criticizing Valve’s recent skin chest release launched in celebration of the Chinese New Year, which is the Year of the Snake. “That Undying set looks sick,” wrote another player, while another still called the Draconic Soul Lina set a “masterpiece.” It is undoubtable that all of the sets above are fantastic-looking, and Valve really should look into adding them as soon as possible.

As the thread’s creator pointed out, Valve relies heavily on community cosmetics both in Dota 2 and Counter-Strike. Most of the cosmetics we see added to the game come from modders making their own and publishing them at the games’ respective workshops, inviting the community to give them a thumbs up and push them into the titles officially. And, if there ever was a situation where you should go and give someone a Steam reward, it’s the skins above.

