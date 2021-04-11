Ana returns to OG Dota 2’s active roster

OG is taking their two-time The International winning carry out of his time capsule.

21-year-old Ana is making yet another return to OG’s active playing roster following MidOne’s departure in late March this year. The comeback marks his fourth separate stint for the European organization, having left OG in Aug. 2017, and moving to the bench after both TI8 and TI9.

When things go wrong and you're unsure where to go next, the only source of sunlight that you feel like turning to is your friends. Your family.



The ones that love and accept you for exactly who you are.



Welcome back to OG³, @anadota99. 🌻#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/L63SfVNvcd — OG (@OGesports) April 11, 2021

Technically, ana has not left the OG organization since rejoining in June 2018 for the TI8 Europe open qualifiers, which resulted in one of pro Dota 2‘s most memorable Cinderella stories. The Australian has instead being marked as inactive and has not played a professional Dota 2 match since winning TI9, save for a brief stint as a stand-in for TNC Predator in a charity event.

OG will hope that ana’s addition can help boost the team’s chances for an invite to TI10. The two-time TI champions sit at 27th in the Dota Pro Circuit 2021 rankings, having won just 50 DPC points in the first season of the Regional League before being docked as a penalty for removing MidOne from the roster.

With the Europe Regional League retaining its four qualifying berths to the second and last DPC Major of the season, there’s a good chance that the ana bombshell will help rocket OG towards the finishing line–and a chance at an unprecedented third Aegis of Champions.