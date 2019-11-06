ALOHADANCE transfer-listed by Hellraisers for not practicing with the team

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Ilya “ALOHADANCE” Korobkin has been benched and transfer-listed by Hellraisers ahead of the Dota Summit 11 Minor due to the player’s refusal to practice with the team.

ALOHDANCE was previously the Ukrainian organization’s marquee signing and was even the face of the announcement that heralded their return to Dota 2. Hellraisers cited the player’s attitude as “highly unprofessional and unacceptable”, and has put the player up for transfer with immediate effect.

HellRaisers Esports on Twitter Dota 2 Roster Changes. ➡️ https://t.co/3aBAP1KIvx #dota2

ALOHADANCE will be replaced by Semion “CemaTheSlayer” Krivulya, a veteran support player in the CIS scene whose resume includes stints for Vega Squadron and The Pango. CemaTheSlayer brings competitive experience to the table, which will be important for a team as young as Hellraisers.

Alex Slabukhin on Twitter Все давно ждали этого анонса: летим на минор вместе с @C_slayerRR ! Спасибо что выручил!

ALOHADANCE was known as one of the brightest talents in the CIS scene while playing for Team Empire. He was known for his flashy support plays, and excelled on heroes like Rubick. He left the competitive scene in 2018 and streamed professional for more than a year, becoming one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, regularly drawing over 10,000 viewers.

Now that his stint on Hellraisers has been cut short dramatically, ALOHDANCE has posted a strongly-worded response to the Hellraisers announcement on VK in Russian. He mentioned not wanting to air any dirty laundry and reaffirmed that he will continue striving for a competitive career rather than return to streaming.

Despite Hellraisers’ harsh statements, there has been no further follow-up or examples of ALOHADANCE’s unprofessionalism. While the player is known to be a contentious figure in public matches, he undeniably remains one of the most skilled position four players in the region. For now, ALOHADANCE will have to watch his former teammates battle at the Summit 11 Minor without him, beginning Nov. 7.