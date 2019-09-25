ALOHADANCE rejoins HellRaisers as organization comes back after two years

HellRaisers, a Ukrainian organization that started with CS:GO, has announced their return to the Dota 2 scene after a two-year absence.

HellRaisers has recruited an incredibly young squad. Several members are unproven talents, with Ilya “ALOHADANCE” Korobkin and Yaroslav “Miposhka” Naidenov being the most experienced players in the roster at just 22 and 21 years of age respectively.

Alik "V-Tune"' Vorobej
Alexander "Nix" Levin
Dmitry "DM" Dorokhin
Ilya "ALOHADANCE" Korobkin
Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov

ALOHADANCE will also make his return to the competitive scene after a successful stint as a full-time streamer. Known for his flashy play on both carries and supports, ALOHADANCE is perhaps best known for his stellar Rubick plays when he was with Team Empire. He will be taking up the support position with his new team.

Curiously, captain Miposhka was actually ALOHADANCE’s replacement at Empire. Competing at TI7, Empire managed to place tied-seventh, losing to eventual winners Team Liquid. Despite a promising start, the roster would eventually be eclipsed by CIS giants Virtus.pro thereafter.

HellRaisers would be competing in the CIS region once again. This year, the competition seems fiercer than ever, with Natus Vincere, Gambit and Winstrike having capable rosters to contest Virtus.pro’s repeated dominance.

The organization initially entered the competitive scene in 2014. HellRaisers qualified for The International once in 2017, exiting the competition dead last after winning only one game. HellRaisers dissolved their Dota 2 roster shortly after the disastrous result.