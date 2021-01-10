All teams qualified for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit regional league lower divisions

The moment Dota 2 fans have been waiting for since early 2020 has finally arrived. The Dota Pro Circuit is back in full swing, with all six major regions filling out the lineup each of the regional leagues that will begin competition on Jan. 18.
Four teams from each region received direct invites to the upper division of their individual regional league, with the remaining four slots being decided through a mix of open and closed qualifiers.
These qualifiers will result in two different divisions, each with eight teams being finalized before the DPC regional leagues kickoff. And every region outside of North America is running their qualifiers the same way, with the entire lower division being made up of teams that either just couldn’t make the cut in the closed qualifiers, or fought their way in through the open qualifiers.
For fans who want to keep up with all of the teams that are battling for a spot in the lower division of their regions for a chance to move up in season two, here are all of the regional results.
Europe
Team
Status
TBD
From Closed Qualifier
TBD
From Closed Qualifier
Spider Pigzs
From Closed Qualifier
Brame
From Closed Qualifier
Creepwave
From Open Qualifier 1
burjui
From Open Qualifier 1
TBD
From Open Qualifier 2
TBD
From Open Qualifier 2
CIS
Team
Status
TBD
From Closed Qualifier
TBD
From Closed Qualifier
HellRaisers
From Closed Qualifier
Gambit Esports
From Closed Qualifier
Puck Champ
From Open Qualifier 1
Imperial Pro Gaming
From Open Qualifier 1
TBD
From Open Qualifier 2
TBD
From Open Qualifier 2
China
Team
Status
TBD
From Closed Qualifier
TBD
From Closed Qualifier
Dalanjing Gaming
From Closed Qualifier
Sparking Arrow Gaming
From Closed Qualifier
CDEC Gaming
From Open Qualifier 1
Dragon
From Open Qualifier 1
Dynasty
From Open Qualifier 2
Xtreme Gaming
From Open Qualifier 2
Southeast Asia
Team
Status
TBD
From Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBD
From Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBD
From Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBD
From Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBD
From Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBD
From Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBD
From Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBD
From Closed Qualifier Stage 2
North America
Team
Status
TBD
From Closed Qualifier
TBD
From Closed Qualifier
Electronic Boys
From Closed Qualifier
Byzantine Raiders
From Closed Qualifier
TBD
From Open Qualifier 3
TBD
From Open Qualifier 3
TBD
From Open Qualifier 4
TBD
From Open Qualifier 4
NA is the only division that has a way for teams to qualify for the closed qualifiers through open qualifiers, meaning a third and fourth round of open qualifiers will be held to finalize the lower division roster.