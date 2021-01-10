All teams qualified for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit regional league lower divisions

The second stage of the event will be full of talented players.

The moment Dota 2 fans have been waiting for since early 2020 has finally arrived. The Dota Pro Circuit is back in full swing, with all six major regions filling out the lineup each of the regional leagues that will begin competition on Jan. 18.

Four teams from each region received direct invites to the upper division of their individual regional league, with the remaining four slots being decided through a mix of open and closed qualifiers.

These qualifiers will result in two different divisions, each with eight teams being finalized before the DPC regional leagues kickoff. And every region outside of North America is running their qualifiers the same way, with the entire lower division being made up of teams that either just couldn’t make the cut in the closed qualifiers, or fought their way in through the open qualifiers.

For fans who want to keep up with all of the teams that are battling for a spot in the lower division of their regions for a chance to move up in season two, here are all of the regional results.

Europe

Team Status TBD From Closed Qualifier TBD From Closed Qualifier Spider Pigzs From Closed Qualifier Brame From Closed Qualifier Creepwave From Open Qualifier 1 burjui From Open Qualifier 1 TBD From Open Qualifier 2 TBD From Open Qualifier 2

CIS

Team Status TBD From Closed Qualifier TBD From Closed Qualifier HellRaisers From Closed Qualifier Gambit Esports From Closed Qualifier Puck Champ From Open Qualifier 1 Imperial Pro Gaming From Open Qualifier 1 TBD From Open Qualifier 2 TBD From Open Qualifier 2

China

Team Status TBD From Closed Qualifier TBD From Closed Qualifier Dalanjing Gaming From Closed Qualifier Sparking Arrow Gaming From Closed Qualifier CDEC Gaming From Open Qualifier 1 Dragon From Open Qualifier 1 Dynasty From Open Qualifier 2 Xtreme Gaming From Open Qualifier 2

Southeast Asia

Team Status TBD From Closed Qualifier Stage 2 TBD From Closed Qualifier Stage 2 TBD From Closed Qualifier Stage 2 TBD From Closed Qualifier Stage 2 TBD From Closed Qualifier Stage 2 TBD From Closed Qualifier Stage 2 TBD From Closed Qualifier Stage 2 TBD From Closed Qualifier Stage 2

North America

Team Status TBD From Closed Qualifier TBD From Closed Qualifier Electronic Boys From Closed Qualifier Byzantine Raiders From Closed Qualifier TBD From Open Qualifier 3 TBD From Open Qualifier 3 TBD From Open Qualifier 4 TBD From Open Qualifier 4

NA is the only division that has a way for teams to qualify for the closed qualifiers through open qualifiers, meaning a third and fourth round of open qualifiers will be held to finalize the lower division roster.

South America