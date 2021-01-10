All teams qualified for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit regional league lower divisions

The second stage of the event will be full of talented players.

The moment Dota 2 fans have been waiting for since early 2020 has finally arrived. The Dota Pro Circuit is back in full swing, with all six major regions filling out the lineup each of the regional leagues that will begin competition on Jan. 18. 

Four teams from each region received direct invites to the upper division of their individual regional league, with the remaining four slots being decided through a mix of open and closed qualifiers. 

These qualifiers will result in two different divisions, each with eight teams being finalized before the DPC regional leagues kickoff. And every region outside of North America is running their qualifiers the same way, with the entire lower division being made up of teams that either just couldn’t make the cut in the closed qualifiers, or fought their way in through the open qualifiers. 

For fans who want to keep up with all of the teams that are battling for a spot in the lower division of their regions for a chance to move up in season two, here are all of the regional results. 

Europe

TeamStatus
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier
Spider PigzsFrom Closed Qualifier
BrameFrom Closed Qualifier
CreepwaveFrom Open Qualifier 1
burjuiFrom Open Qualifier 1
TBDFrom Open Qualifier 2
TBDFrom Open Qualifier 2

CIS

TeamStatus
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier
HellRaisersFrom Closed Qualifier
Gambit EsportsFrom Closed Qualifier
Puck ChampFrom Open Qualifier 1
Imperial Pro GamingFrom Open Qualifier 1
TBDFrom Open Qualifier 2
TBDFrom Open Qualifier 2

China

TeamStatus
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier
Dalanjing GamingFrom Closed Qualifier
Sparking Arrow GamingFrom Closed Qualifier
CDEC GamingFrom Open Qualifier 1
DragonFrom Open Qualifier 1
DynastyFrom Open Qualifier 2
Xtreme GamingFrom Open Qualifier 2

Southeast Asia

TeamStatus
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier Stage 2
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier Stage 2

North America

TeamStatus
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier
Electronic BoysFrom Closed Qualifier
Byzantine RaidersFrom Closed Qualifier
TBDFrom Open Qualifier 3
TBDFrom Open Qualifier 3
TBDFrom Open Qualifier 4
TBDFrom Open Qualifier 4

NA is the only division that has a way for teams to qualify for the closed qualifiers through open qualifiers, meaning a third and fourth round of open qualifiers will be held to finalize the lower division roster. 

South America

TeamStatus
TBDFrom Closed Qualifier
Infinity EsportsFrom Closed Qualifier
HokoriFrom Closed Qualifier
CrewmatesFrom Closed Qualifier
0-900From Open Qualifier
InverseFrom Open Qualifier
Gorillaz-PrideFrom Open Qualifier
blood for bloodFrom Open Qualifier