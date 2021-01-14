Team Assault disqualified for account sharing from DPC SEA Lower Division

They were suspected to be ex-Newbee members smurfing.

Dota Pro Circuit 2021’s Southeast Asia organizer PGL Esports announced today that Team Assault will be disqualified from the Lower Division due to account sharing.

Indonesian stack Army Geniuses will take Assault’s former slot in the Lower Division, as they held the next-best record in the closed qualifiers.

⚠️ DPC 2021 SEA Lower Division Announcement:



Team Assault is disqualified due to account sharing and is replaced by Army Geniuses.#DPCSEA — PGL (@pglesports) January 14, 2021

Several SEA pros had chimed in on reportedly “suspicious teams” before PGL’s confirmation of Assault’s wrongdoing. HOYO’s Galvin “Meracle” Kang and Galaxy Racer’s Adam “343“ Hussein, had a brief exchange about the pervasiveness of such teams in the region.

Feel like they've been in sea forever — GXR Adam (@_adamdota) January 10, 2021

Lee “X1aOyU” Qianyu of ZeroTwo spoke out in a pub game about Assault, allegedly identifying them as former members of Newbee playing from China using borrowed accounts, explaining their higher than average ping while playing on the SEA server.

The former Newbee squad, consisting of Xu “Moogy” Han, Yin “Aq” Rui, Wen “Wizard” Lipeng, Yan “Waixi” Chao, and The International 2 champion Zeng “Faith” Hongda, were permanently banned from all Valve and Perfect World tournaments on Jan. 3. The same group was also implicated in a match-fixing scandal in May 2020 and was henceforth banned from ImbaTV and the Chinese Dota 2 Professional association-organized events.

Dot Esports has reached out to PGL for more information.