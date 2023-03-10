All signs point to a legendary Dota 2 reunion on HellRaisers after RAMZES shatters Team Secret rumors

Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev’s rumored move to Team Secret seems unlikely as reports suggest he could be joining former captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin at HellRaisers (HR).

The talks of RAMZES666 and Solo reuniting under HR’s banner were the hottest news within the Eastern European Dota 2 scene as the carry player was added to the team’s roster as a stand-in.

Soon after the move, RAMZES666 put the Secret moves to rest on his Twitch stream, hinting that a permanent move to HR was more likely for the player.

“Yes, guys, I will not be in Team Secret. In Team Secret, Crystallis on carry, well, everyone knows that.” RAMZES666 said according to machine translation.

Known Dota 2 personalities from the EEU scene also commented on the matter, saying that the move would finally kick off the RAMZES666 and Solo redemption arc. The two have a long history together, as they played together for over three years during Virtus.pro’s glory days back in 2016.

Despite not seeing any significant success at The International, the squad still achieved one of the most lucrative stints for the organization with quite a few tournament wins. Since those days, RAMZES666 has been around the world and back while Solo remained in the EEU region, captaining various teams including NAVI at The International 2022.

Fans from the region are currently wondering whether the duo still has what it takes to ignite the same competitive spirit that VP had in 2016, as EEU looks to challenge WEU’s throne as the most dominant region.