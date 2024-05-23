Faceless Void casting the new version of Chronosphere in Dota 2 Patch 7.36
‘Absolute cinema’: Dota 2 Patch 7.36 has pro players praising Valve’s chaotic changes

You know it's serious when Chronosphere becomes a square.
Gökhan Çakır
May 23, 2024

Dota 2 has been shaken to its core by Patch 7.36, and both the community and professional scene are filled with excitement.

This update is far from just the typical balance tweaks, introducing Innate Abilities and Hero Facets, and turning the game into an “absolute cinema,” as former Team Secret player Yapzor said. Innate Abilities are unique, hero-specific perks, and Hero Facets are pre-game choices that grant heroes alternative abilities for further customization. Even reading the Patch 7.36 notes made players feel an undeniable sense of joy and pride, with Arteezy expressing how happy he is to feel the winds of change in the game: “Dota’s evolution is wild over the years, glad to be a part of it.”

Kunnka and Legion Commander with their Dota 2 patch 7.36 changes
Forget the Dota 2 that you know, there’s a new Dota in town. Image via Valve

Even former TI winners are on the edge of their seats, launching the game with pure excitement. “This patch…. Oh my goodness. Today is going to be a chaotic day.” Sneyking said. Meanwhile, SumaiL showed his appreciation with a short comment: “Sick patch.”

It’s not just the pro gamers who are thrilled about Patch 7.36, either. The community, while initially overwhelmed by the sheer amount of new content, is largely ecstatic. Many see this patch as a breath of fresh air and a much-needed rejuvenation for the game they love.

“Why do I need a PhD to play this game?” one Dota 2 player joked, highlighting the steep learning curve, with others calling the new patch “Dota 3.” But one statement rings true for every Dota 2 player in the world right now and that is “this is why I love Dota patches.”

The main reason the Dota 2 community felt noticeably down over the past year was because many players knew the potential that an epic patch could have on the game, and it had been a while since they received one. Patch 7.36 is the update that many have looked forward to for so long, and now that it’s finally here, love is in the air as thousands of players will get to explore their favorite game from scratch one more time.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.