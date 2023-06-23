A troll Dota 2 hero is once again taking over the pro game: ‘I hoped I’d never see this day’

Techies, Dota 2’s ultimate troll hero, made an astonishing resurgence following patch 7.33 on April 20. After the changes, Techies became the most sought-after pick at DreamLeague Season 20 with an impressive average win rate of 53 percent.

While Techies has been picked in 76 matches so far, he was banned in 96 encounters, resulting in a 92 percent pick/ban rate, according to Dotabuff. Fans of Techies have been celebrating the hero’s rise to the top while previous victims are struggling to accept their new reality as they “hoped they’d never see this day in pro-Dota.”

This isn’t the first time Techies has been viable in competitive Dota 2, however. The explosion master was also a popular pick during The International 2015, and he was even picked during the grand finals.

The 2015 and 2023 Techies couldn’t be any more different, however, since the hero received a significant rework in patch 7.31. The following patches after 7.31 buffed Techies kit even further, granting the hero a new identity within the game.

As a Universal hero, Techies combines his long attack range with high base damage. After patch 7.33d his ability, Blast Off!, was also tuned with a short stun which turned the hero into an initiator.

Techies accompanies his stun with a disarm, and also can farm fast with mines. The landmines double as map-control devices as Techies can place mines at crucial parts of the map, a trait as valuable as placing wards.

Since the Dota 2 map also got bigger after patch 7.33, a hero like Techies does exceptionally well since he offers area and crowd control, helping fuel his rise in pro play.

