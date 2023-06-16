Only a month after Dota 2’s Patch 7.33c shook up the game, Valve is back with yet another update to keep the meta in check.

Path 7.33d, which went live today, brings a slew of changes to some heroes that have exploded in popularity. The fine-tuning nature of the patch aims to address any lingering balance issues and get everything right for The International 2023.

Even the two heroes popping off at DreamLeague season 20 were hit by the nerf hammer, and the sheer size of the patch notes was an indication of no hero being safe. Windranger was also tweaked after enjoying a sharp spike in wins, and even more may follow as Valve continues to explore Universal Heroes’ place in Dota 2.

Item updates in Dota 2 Patch 7.33c

Eternal Shroud Recipe cost decreased from 800 to 600. Total cost decreased from 3,300 to 3,100. Shroud Mana conversion increased from 25 percent to 30 percent.

Octarine Core Recipe changed. Old: Perseverance (1400), Soul Booster (3000), Recipe (200). New: Void Stone (700), Void Stone (700), Soul Booster (3000), Recipe (200). Total cost unchanged. No longer provides +7.5 Health Regen bonus. Mana Regen bonus increased from +3.25 to +5.

Ring of Health Health Regen bonus decreased from 4.75 to 4.5.

Vanguard Health Regen bonus decreased from 4.75 to 4.5. Damage Block decreased from 56/28 to 50/25 (melee/ranged).



Hero updates in Dota 2 Patch 7.33c

Abaddon Base Attack Speed decreased from 120 to 95. Aphotic Shield: Mana cost increased from 85/100/115/130 to 95/110/125/140. Curse of Avernus: Aghanim’s Shard Bonus Basic Slow decreased from +10 percent to +5 percent. Talent: Level 10 Talent Strength decreased from +8 to +7. Talent: Level 15 Talent Damage decreased from +65 to +55. Talent: Level 15 Talent Mist Coil Heal/Damage decreased from +50 to +40.

Arc Warden Tempest Double: Cooldown increased from 56/48/40 seconds to 70/60/50 seconds. Talent: Level 15 Talent Magnetic Field Attack Speed/Bonus Magic Damage decreased from +40 to +30. Talent: Level 15 Talent Flux Duration decreased from +2 seconds to +1.5 seconds.

Batrider Sticky Napalm: Damage per stack decreased from 5/10/15/20 to 4/8/12/16. Flamebreak: Movement slow decreased from 25 percent to 10/15/20/25 percent.

Beastmaster: Wild Axes: Damage per axe decreased from 40/70/100/130 to 35/65/95/125. Call of the Wild Hawk: Hawk Vision decreased from 600/700/800/900 to 600/650/700/750.

Bloodseeker Bloodrite: Damage decreased from 120/160/200/240 to 90/140/190/240.

Bounty Hunter: Base Strength decreased from 20 to 19. Shadow Walk: Stun duration decreased from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6 seconds to 0.8/1/1.2/1.4 seconds. Talent: Level 10 Talent Jinada Damage decreased from +40 to +30.

Broodmother Spin Web: Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 30 seconds to 27 seconds. Silken Bola: Impact Damage increased from 100/120/140/160 to 120/140/160/180.

Clinkz Tar Bomb: Mana cost increased from 40/45/50/55 to 45/50/55/60. Death Pact: Burning Skeleton Archers now have the same target priority as Shadow Shaman’s Serpent Wards. Death Pact: Roshan’s attacks now count as hero attacks for Burning Skeleton Archers. Death Pact: Hero Hits to kill Burning Skeleton Archers decreased from three to two. Skeleton Walk: Bonus Movement Speed decreased from 30/45/60 percent to 25/40/55 percent.

Crystal Maiden Base Mana Regen decreased from one to 0.5.

Disruptor Base Damage decreased by two. Thunder Strike: Strike Damage rescaled from 35/60/85/110 to 25/55/85/115.

Doom Base Armor decreased by one. Devour: Bonus Gold rescaled from 30/85/140/195 to 40/80/120/160. Scorched Earth: Bonus Movement Speed decreased from 9/11/13/15 percent to 8/9/10/11 percent. Talent: Level 15 Talent Scorched Earth Movement Speed decreased from +10 percent to +7 percent.

Enigma Malefice: Damage per Instance increased from 40/60/80/100 to 55/70/85/100. Midnight Pulse: Radius increased from 550 to 650.

Gyrocopter Call Down: Missile Two Damage increased from 200/275/350 to 250/325/400.

Keeper of the Light Recall: Teleport Delay increased from three seconds to four seconds.

Legion Commander Base Damage decreased by two. Overwhelming Odds: Bonus Attack Speed decreased from 50/80/110/140 to 50/75/100/125. Talent: Level 15 Talent Overwhelming Odds Damage per Hero decreased from +60 to +50.

Leshrac Split Earth: Radius increased from 150/175/200/225 to 150/180/210/240. Split Earth: Aghanim’s Shard Radius Increase decreased from 60 to 55. Diabolic Edict: Cooldown decreased from 22 seconds to 22/21/20/19 seconds Lightning Storm: Damage increased from 70/120/170/220 to 90/140/190/240. Nihilism: Radius increased from 450 to 500.

Lich Base Movement Speed decreased from 295 to 290.

Lina Dragon Slave: Cooldown decreased from 12/11/10/9 seconds to 11/10/9/8 seconds. Fiery Soul: Aghanim’s Shard Spell Damage per stack increased from 15 to 20. Flame Cloak: Spell Amplification increased from 30 percent to 35 percent. Flame Cloak: Duration increased from six seconds to eight seconds.

Lion Earth Spike: Spike Radius increased from 125 to 140. Hex: Cast Range increased from 600 to 625.

Lycan Shapeshift: Cooldown decreased from 125/110/95 seconds to 110/100/90 seconds. Talent: Level 15 Talent Summon Wolves Health increased from +200 to +250.

Magnus Base Agility decreased from 15 to nine. Empower: Bonus effect on self-cast decreased from 75 percent to 50 percent.

Marci Strength gain decreased from 3.2 to 3.0. Agility gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.8. Unleash: Aghanim’s Scepter Cooldown Reduction decreased from 20 seconds to 10 seconds. Unleash: Aghanim’s Scepter Silence Duration decreased from 1.5 seconds to one second. Talent: Level 10 Talent +70 Dispose Damage replaced with +10 percent Sidekick Lifesteal. Talent: Level 15 Talent +15 percent Sidekick Lifesteal replaced with +70 Dispose Damage.

Medusa Mystic Snake: Mana Gain decreased from 16/18/20/22 percent to 14/16/18/20 percent. Mana Shield: Illusions now have reduced damage absorption per mana: 1/1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6 instead of 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6. Illusions gain +0.7 damage per mana from level 25 talent instead of +1.3. Damage absorption on the main hero is unchanged. Stone Gaze: Stone Duration decreased from 2.4 seconds to 2/2.2/2.4 seconds. Talent: Level 20 Talent Stone Gaze Duration decreased from +2 seconds to +1.5 seconds.

Mirana Base Attack Speed decreased from 110 to 100. Sacred Arrow: Max Stun Duration decreased from 3.2/3.8/4.4/5 seconds to 2.6/3.4/4.2/5 seconds.

Monkey King Boundless Strike: Stun Duration decreased from 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4 seconds to 0.7/0.9/1.1/1.3 seconds. Talent: Level 15 Talent Jingu Mastery Damage decreased from +130 to +110.

Nature’s Prophet Attack Range increased from 600 to 620. Nature’s Call: Mana Cost decreased from 150 to 120. Nature’s Call: Cooldown decreased from 37 seconds to 37/35/33/31 seconds Curse of the Oldgrowth: DPS per tree increased from 15 to 20.

Nyx Assassin: Mind Flare: Bonus damage reduced from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Pangolier Base Movement Speed decreased from 300 to 295. Swashbuckle: Dash Range decreased from 550/650/750/850 to 400/550/700/850. Talent: Level 20 Talent Swashbuckle Damage decreased from +25 to +20. Talent: Level 25 Talent Rolling Thunder Cooldown Reduction decreased from 18 seconds to 16 seconds. Talent: Level 25 Talent Swashbuckle Cooldown Reduction decreased from three seconds to 2.5 seconds.

Phantom Lancer Spirit Lance: Aghanim’s Scepter Bonus Illusion Damage decreased from 40 percent to 30 percent. Juxtapose: Illusion Damage decreased from 22 percent to 18/20/22 percent. Talent: Level 10 Talent +2.5s Phantom Rush Bonus Agility Duration replaced with +8 Strength. Talent: Level 15 Talent +15 Strength replaced with +2.5 seconds Phantom Rush Bonus Agility Duration.

Primal Beast Pulverize: Each time the target is slammed, Hit Damage is now increased by 30/50/70 for the spell’s duration.

Pugna Life Drain: Ally Drain/Heal per second decreased from 160/240/320 to 120/210/300.

Queen of Pain Shadow Strike: Aghanim’s Scepter Initial Damage Bonus decreased from +80 to +50. Blink: Mana cost increased from 60 to 65. Talent: Level 10 Talent Strength decreased from +11 to +8. Talent: Level 10 Talent Damage decreased from +20 to +15. Talent: Level 20 Talent Scream of Pain Damage decreased from +120 to +100.

Razor Base Agility increased from 22 to 24. Static Link: Buff Duration increased from 9/12/15/18 seconds to 12/14/16/18 seconds. Talent: Level 10 Talent Agility increased from +12 to +14.

Silencer Arcane Curse: Initial Damage decreased from 40/60/80/100 to 20/40/60/80.

Sniper Shrapnel: Increased from 400 to 400/425/450/475.

Spirit Breaker Base Armor decreased by one. Charge of Darkness: Cooldown increased from 17/15/13/11 seconds to 21/18/15/12 seconds. Charge of Darkness: Aghanim’s Scepter Cooldown increased from seven seconds to eight seconds. Talent: Level 15 Talent Bulldoze Cooldown Reduction decreased from four seconds to three seconds.

Techies Base Attack Speed decreased from 100 to 90. Sticky Bomb: Damage decreased from 90/180/270/360 to 80/160/240/320. Blast Off!: Stun Duration decreased from 0.8/1/1.2/1.4 seconds to 0.8/0.95/1.1/1.25 seconds

Timbersaw Talent: Level 15 Talent Spell Amplification decreased from eight percent to seven percent.

Tiny Avalanche: Cooldown decreased from 26/22/18/14 seconds to 23/20/17/14 seconds.

Tusk Snowball: Bonus Damage per ally increased from 25/50/75/100 to 40/65/90/115.

Venomancer Noxious Plague: Initial Damage decreased from 200/300/400 to 150/250/350.

Void Spirit Base Strength decreased from 22 to 21. Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.3. Intelligence gain decreased from 3.1 to 2.3. Dissimilate: Mana Cost increased from 100/110/120/130 to 130. Astral Step: Void Mark Damage decreased from 150/250/350 to 130/230/330. Talent: Level 15 Talent Outer Dissimilate Ring replaced with +70 Resonant Pulse Damage. Talent: Level 20 Talent +120 Resonant Pulse Damage replaced with Outer Dissimilate Ring.

Windranger Base Attack Speed decreased from 100 to 90. Strength gain decreased from 2.4 to 2.0. Windrun: Aghanim’s Scepter Physical Damage Taken Reduction decreased from 50 percent to 35 percent. Focus Fire: Damage Reduction increased from 25 percent to 30 percent. Talent: Level 20 Talent Focus Fire Damage Reduction decreased from 16 percent to 12 percent.

Winter Wyvern Base Strength decreased from 22 to 20. Base Damage decreased by two. Base Attack Speed decreased from 100 to 90.

Zeus Thundergod’s Wrath: Damage increased from 350/475/600 to 350/500/650.



